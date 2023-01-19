Marvel at the universe in these grand space games

Best space games that show you how massive the universe is
To borrow a phrase from the late great Douglas Adams, space is big. Really big. That’s why video games set in space need to feel huge in terms of scale. The stories need to be epic, the worlds need to be rich and alive, and the planets need to be numerous. We’ve picked out the best space games that make you feel the vastness of the infinite expanse.
This doesn’t necessarily mean we’re picking the games with the biggest maps though. Even if a game only takes place between a couple of planets, it can still make you feel part of a massive universe through the use of great world-building, all sorts of different alien species, or even the existential horror of the unknown.
Mass Effect 2
While the entire trilogy is worthy of a spot here, we’re picking Mass Effect 2 as the one to go for if you only have time for a single game. Not only is it a fantastic RPG with complex characters and endlessly fun gameplay, but the world throws humanity into a world where the other races of the universe have been waiting for us to reach the space age. With so many races and humanity’s junior place on the galactic council, you’ll be up against the odds when it comes to saving the universe.
Outer Wilds
If you’re looking for a game that is hands-off and lets you explore an entire solar system at your own pace, Outer Wilds is a dream come true. You better do it quickly though, because after 22 minutes the sun will expand and the system will be destroyed, sending you back to the start Groundhog Day-style. That’s all you should know going in. Find the mysteries and discover everything for yourself.
Kerbal Space Program
If you’ve ever watched mission control doing a real-life space mission, you’ll be familiar with the whole room erupting into cheers and applause when they accomplish their goal. If you want to feel that for yourself then try making a rocket that will even leave the atmosphere in Kerbal Space Program. This is an in-depth game where you can build completely custom rockets to explore every inch of a huge solar system, but it’ll take a lot of horrific explosions before you can build something to do it.
No Man’s Sky
Both a survival/crafting game and an all-out space sim, No Man’s Sky is the kind of world that sci-fi authors of the 80s and 90s envisioned. If you bounced off the game after the disastrous 2016 launch then you need to come back and try again because the game is virtually unrecognizable now. There have been so many massive content updates in the years since that it truly is a special experience worth trying now.
Stellaris
This shows you the scale of space by having you be the head of an intergalactic civilization, spreading across worlds and trying your best to stop everything from falling apart. Like any 4X strategy, it is a lot to learn from scratch, but it’ll be worth it if you push through. The races you can encounter, the wars you can fight, and the civilizations you can craft are truly mind-boggling.
Alien Isolation
We’ve talked a lot about the wonders and beauty of space, but there can be some true horrors out there too. Perhaps no franchise explores this better than Alien, and Alien Isolation is by far the best game it ever put its name to. Trapped on a space station that’s falling to pieces and scattered with dead crew, you need to evade the alien, which just so happens to have one of the most intelligent AIs in gaming. It’s incredibly tense and genuinely terrifying – perfect for the franchise.
Dead Space
Where Alien Isolation uses modern oppressive horror to scare you, Dead Space opts for a survival horror approach instead. Creatures from the depths of your nightmares will charge you in an attempt to rip your limbs apart, but you’re capable of fighting back if you’ve got the skill and reactions. It still knows how to scare you though, with claustrophobia closing in at all times and a new horror around every corner.
Elite Dangerous
When it comes to space sandboxes, Elite Dangerous is where you want to be. After buying your own spaceship to roam around the Milky Way, you have all sorts of options. You can ferry cargo to make money, or you can be a bounty hunter, taking on the scourge of the stars. It’s a slow game, but one that you’ll become fully absorbed into as you play, its realism and atmosphere can’t be matched.
Prey
There are some corrupted forces in space, and in Prey it’s your choice as to whether or not you want to slide into it. You can reject the alterations to your DNA if you want – remain pure, so to speak – but you’ll be passing up powerful abilities that will keep you alive in an extremely hostile environment. There’s never enough ammo to shoot through every problem, so you’re constantly encouraged to find other clever ways around.
FTL: Faster Than Light
What FTL does better than any other game is create a genuine adventure through star systems in a branching and expansive universe. You’ll encounter all sorts of problems such as asteroid fields, space pirates, and giant alien spiders, and you can deal with these problems any number of ways with varying results.
It hinges on the superb combat system that has you managing an entire ship, and there are never quite enough resources to keep every plate spinning. It’s challenging and punishing, but endlessly engaging, so you’ll want to go around over and over again.