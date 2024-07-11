Concord Beta: start time and preload details
Firewalk’s upcoming hero shooter Concord is about to become playable thanks to its “Early Access Beta” – what a term, huh? – on PC and PS5. This will be followed by an Open Beta shortly afterwards, which will be available on both platforms as well.
The version of Concord available during these tests will contain 16 playable characters, four maps, and three different game modes. For the Open Beta, an additional map and mode will become available.
Find the full details on the Concord Early Access as well as Open Beta, including their start times and preload opportunities below.
Concord Early Access Beta: Who is eligible?
You are eligible to participate in the Concord Early Access Beta if you’ve preordered the title on PC or PS5. In addition, everyone with a PS Plus membership can take part in the test as well.
Concord Early Access Beta: start time and preload
The Concord Early Access Beta runs from July 12, 2024, at 10am PT to July 14, 2024. Check below to find out what that means for your timezone:
- July 12, 2024, 10am PT
- July 12, 2024, 12pm CT
- July 12, 2024, 1pm ET
- July 12, 2024, 6pm BST
- July 12, 2024, 7pm CEST
- July 12, 2024, 10:30pm IST
- July 13, 2024, 1am CST
- July 13, 2024, 2am KST/JST
- July 13, 2024, 3am AEST
- July 13, 2024, 5am NZST
There will not be any preload opportunities on PC, but PS5 players can download the game from July 11, 2024, 10am PT onwards. Check the table above for the corresponding time in your timezone.
Concord Open Beta: Who is eligible?
Everyone with a PC that fulfills the system requirements or a PS5 will be able to participate in the Concord Open Beta, so there is no need to preorder the game to take it for a spin ahead of launch.
Concord Open Beta: start time and preload
The Concord Open Beta runs from July 18, 2024, at 10am PT to July 21, 2024. Check below to find out what that means for your timezone:
- July 18, 2024, 10am PT
- July 18, 2024, 12pm CT
- July 18, 2024, 1pm ET
- July 18, 2024, 6pm BST
- July 18, 2024, 7pm CEST
- July 18, 2024, 10:30pm IST
- July 19, 2024, 1am CST
- July 19, 2024, 2am KST/JST
- July 19, 2024, 3am AEST
- July 19, 2024, 5am NZST
Once again, you won’t be able to preload the beta on PC, but PS5 owners may start downloading Concord on July 17, 2024, at 10am PT – refer to the times above to find out what that means for your timezone.