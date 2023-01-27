How to get yourself prepared for Destiny 2: Lightfall

With your XP boosts in the bank and a Vault full of crafted weapons, the next thing on your to-do list for Lightfall prep should be filling your inventory with materials and resources. This will help you get your ideal build up and running when the game launches and meta picks emerge. This seems as though it is going to be particularly prudent for Lightfall, because Bungie is signposting big changes to the way mods work. We don’t know the full extent of this yet, but with mod costs and the way anti-champion mods work shifting, there is bound to be disruption, and players with lots of Glimmer, Upgrade Modules and other materials in the bank will be best placed to min/max their characters in response.

The list of things you will want to stockpile is short, even if the grind may not be:

Glimmer - you can have 250k max account-wide

- you can have 250k max account-wide Legendary Shards - for pretty much everything these days!

- for pretty much everything these days! Upgrade Modules - for infusing weapons and armor as you climb Power levels

- for infusing weapons and armor as you climb Power levels Enhancement Cores - for upgrading weapons and armor

- for upgrading weapons and armor Enhancement Prisms - for upgrading weapons and armor

- for upgrading weapons and armor Ascendant Shards - for upgrading weapons and armor

- for upgrading weapons and armor Ascendant Alloys - for reshaping crafted weapons

The good news is that Bungie has stopped using planetary materials for upgrades and purchases, so if you have any of those left over, you can run along to Rahool at the Tower and exchange them for Glimmer. Easy money! Legendary Shards are pretty straightforward to obtain, too, because you get them for dismantling legendary items. (Maybe it’s time to clean out that Vault, huh? Hint: it is time to clean out that Vault.)

Some of the other things on our shopping list are less easy. Upgrade Modules can be bought from Banshee-44, the weapons vendor at Tower, but cost money and Enhancement Cores. You will want a bunch of them, all the same. You can also earn them by completing playlist activities with one of the Modularity range of Ghost mods equipped, and by purchasing and equipping Concentrated Mattergem items from Tess Everiss (the Store) using Bright Dust. These drop Upgrade Modules from the next boss you defeat.

There is also a Ghost mod to help with Enhancement Core and Prism drop rates, and Cores can be farmed day to day by completing Banshee-44’s daily bounties (four per day per character) to help you build up a solid total.

The best way to farm Prisms and Ascendant Shards, meanwhile, is to focus your efforts on Nightfalls: Master and Grandmaster tier Nightfalls, to be precise. Veterans will tell you to focus on GMs, because the rewards (especially during double-reward weeks) are huge and if you get into a good rhythm then you can fill up your inventory in a few hours. But if you aren’t sure you’re up for that challenge, Master Nightfall farming is perfectly valid, less stressful, and offers a decent rate of return. Wait for one of the easier Nightfalls to come around in rotation (Warden of Nothing is probably easiest this season), put some time aside with friends or LFG accomplices, and bash through it until your inventory is overflowing with prisms and golf balls.

As for Ascendant Alloys, the Master Wellspring activity generally rewards them for Platinum clears, and they also drop from some high-tier activities like Legendary Heist Battlegrounds.