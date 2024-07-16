Elden Ring DLC: Full Thiollier questline
Thiollier is actually one of the most important characters in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and it’s because he’s one of the only NPCs that will come to your aid in your hour of need. It’s basically just him and Ansbach, really, and Thiollier’s quest is pretty perilous. You’re pretty likely to have Thiollier killed – accidentally or otherwise – during your first run if you don’t know what you’re doing, and that’s why you’ll need this guide.
Thiollier, like most Souls NPCs, just needs to be spoken to in the right places, at the right times, but sometimes in the right order. It gets a little weird and complex, but follow our instructions and Thiollier will help you when the time is right. If you need a refresher on who the NPCs we’re talking about are, make sure to read our Elden Ring DLC NPCs breakdown.
Full Thiollier questline
Where to find Thiollier – Elden Ring
You’ll first meet Thiollier at the Pillar Path Cross Site of Grace, Southeast of Castle Ensis. He’s sitting alone, and he’s a bit mopey, frankly. Make sure to introduce yourself and rest at the Site of Grace, as we’ll be returning here later.
How to get Thiollier’s Concoction – Elden Ring
These steps seem to be optional, but they’re worth keeping in mind. Speaking to Moore at the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace will eventually reward you with Black Syrup, which you can then give to Thiollier. Speak with Thiollier multiple times and he’ll gift you Thiollier’s Concoction.
How to use Thiollier’s Concoction – Elden Ring
Thiollier’s Concoction grants a long lasting sleep – you can optionally give it to the Dragon Communion Priestess at the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion at night after progressing up the mountain with Igon. This will give you a different reward at the end of the quest with Igon and Bayle.
Revisiting Thiollier after the Great Rune breaks – Elden Ring
Once you’ve approached the Shadow Keep, you will get a message saying that a Great Rune has broken. This will now break Miquella’s hold over the NPCs in the Land of Shadow, Thiollier included. Speaking with Thiollier, and he will eventually tell you that he is heading South, to the Cerulean Coast. You will need to continue this quest in the Stone Coffin Fissure, found at the Southernmost point of the map.
Thiollier and St. Trina quest solution – Elden Ring
Deep inside the Stone Coffin Fissure, you will be able to summon Thiollier to fight against the Putrescent Knight. This is optional, but thematically relevant for sure.
After defeating the monster you will gain access to the Garden of Deep Purple, where St. Trina rests. Inside, exhaust Thiollier’s dialogue, and then rest at the Site of Grace three times – or travel around a bit. Exhaust Thiollier’s dialogue again, and then approach St. Trina and imbibe nectar four times total, until she finally speaks with you. She has a couple of voice lines you can hear.
Now speak with Thiollier again, and insist on passing on St. Trina’s words. Rest at the Grace again, and get ready for combat. Return to the cave after and speak with Thiollier. If you can’t progress, speak with St. Trina and ensure you’ve heard all of her voice lines. Once that is done, speak with Thiollier until he does nothing but sigh.
If you do not get the order right, it’s possible that Thiollier will die with St. Trina.
Finish the DLC, return to St. Trina – Elden Ring
Once you’ve finished, well, the rest of the DLC, you will be able to summon Thiollier to help you fight in the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom in Enir-Ilim. You will again have the chance to summon Thiollier in the boss fight immediately following that, and once that’s done, you’ll be rewarded with all of Thiollier’s gear. If you’ve also completed Ansbach’s questline, you will also have the opportunity to have Ansbach help you in this quest.
Once the game is done, you can return to St. Trina for a final item from her.