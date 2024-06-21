Elden Ring DLC: All new NPCs and what you need to know
Elden Ring always has a bunch of cryptic NPCs, and that’s no different in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion. There are 11 NPCs in total that you can speak with that will potentially assist you in battles ahead. If you want to see everything you can in Elden Ring’s new DLC, then you should speak with each of them regularly in order to progress their various questlines.
Some of the questline progression can be a bit obtuse, as you would expect, but read through this breakdown fully and you’ll know where to first meet each NPC and you’ll have a good idea of how to progress their questline past the first steps.
All Shadow of the Erdtree DLC characters
Needle Knight Leda
You’ll first meet Leda in Mohgwyn Palace, watching over Miquella before entering the Land of Shadow. Needle Knight Leda might end up being the NPC you speak with the most in your journey across the Land of Shadow, but beware – she’s currently under Miquella’s gentle guidance, and she might not be so friendly without it. You’ll often find her at the Highroad Cross.
Redmane Freyja
If you need some help with bosses, Redmane Freyja will often be available to summon. You might remember that Redmane Castle was where the Radahn Festival takes place, and that’s because the Redmanes are loyal followers of General Radahn. You can find Redmane Freyja in several places, but your first encounter will be the Three-Path Cross.
Hornsent
Hornsent is a native of the Land of Shadow, and therefore descends from the families that were slaughtered when Messmer entered the Land of Shadow to erase those who have lost the grace of gold. Hornsent, as the name implies, is also growing small omen horns, similar to Margitt and Mohg. Hornsent is also waiting at the Three-Path Cross, and will assist you in battles against the Golden Order.
Ansbach
Located at the Main Gate Cross on the way to Belurat, Ansbach is a follower of Mohg – you know, the Blood Lord you killed in order to get here. Ansbach can later be found on the bottom floor of the Specimen Storage Tower, and completing his quest will aid your adventure greatly.
Moore
Moore is a heavily-armored but mild-mannered merchant, for the most part. Also located at the Main Gate Cross, Moore is a follower of Malenia, and a man of few words. He’ll stay in place at the Main Gate Cross for almost the entire game, but revisiting him will open up new dialogue and progress questlines.
Thiollier
St. Trina was only hinted at in items descriptions in the main game, but Thiollier is here in the Land of Shadow to find her. Found at the Pillar Path Cross, Thiollier is a “weak” poison merchant that doesn’t pack much of a punch, but will still come to your aid in certain battles. It’s highly recommended that you continue Thiollier’s questline by speaking with him and his comrades regularly.
Dryleaf Dane
A man of few words, Dryleaf Dane can be found at the Moorth Ruins, and he’s the master of Shadow of the Erdtree’s new Martial Arts combat style. Getting him to open up is tough, though. Perhaps, try gesturing?
Count Ymir and Swordhand of Night Jolán
Count Ymir and his faithful subject Jolán can both be found inside the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, and speaking with them is just one of several steps on the way to accessing two entirely unique bosses locked away in this DLC expansion. For everything you need to know, read through our full Finger Ruins questline guide.
Igon
Igon is an albinauric, and a fallen dragon warrior who hates Bayle the Dread. With the Dragon Priestess’ guidance, assist Igon in climbing the Jagged Peak and taking down Bayle at the top for a nice reward. You can first meet Igon at the Pillar Path Waypoint Site of Grace.
Dragon Communion Priestess
The Dragon Communion Priestess is looking for help with defeating Bayle the Dread, who is considered to be an enemy of the dragons, despite being a dragon. I’m not sure exactly what Bayle did to become an enemy of his brethren, but the Dragon Priestess is a faithful follower of Dragonlord Placidusax, so just don’t mention if you killed him. She can be found at the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion, where you can purchase some unique draconic incantations. Continue down the Dragon Pit path you find Igon on to find her.