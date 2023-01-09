Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.3 is almost upon us, meaning a lot of great new content is coming our way, however, it also means that the game will be offline for an extended period of time. The downtime for the servers this time around is expected to start tonight, on January 9, and last all the way into the early hours of January 10, so don’t make any plans to play the game tonight.

We’ll give you all the details on when you should be able to get playing again.

FFXIV server maintenance – Patch 6.3

The servers are scheduled to undergo a minimum of eight hours of maintenance in the lead-up to this patch, with all worlds going offline for the duration. Here is the scheduled start time for maintenance in your time zone:

January 9:

6pm PT

9pm ET

January 10:

2am GMT

3am CET

7:30am IST

11am JST

The maintenance also has an estimated end date, but beware that these times can change if the team experiences any problems. Here are the scheduled end times:

January 10:

2am PT

5am ET

10am GMT

11am CET

3:30pm IST

7pm JST

If the servers still aren’t back up after this time, then keep an eye on the official English Final Fantasy 14 Twitter for updates on when you can expect to get playing again.