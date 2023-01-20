Read these tips before starting Fire Emblem: Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is out now, and it presents one of the most robust versions of the classic Fire Emblem strategy battle system we’ve ever seen. New mechanics in and outside of battle can have a huge effects on how your army performs, and in this guide we’re breaking down the things you need to know.

Those new battle abilities and effects? How to rank up your bond quick? Getting more Master Seals? Adopting more animals? Yep, we’ve got the answers you need to all of those and more, so just take a look at our full breakdown below for everything you need to know.