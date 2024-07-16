Flock: How to find all the Sheep
Sheep are the most important creature in Flock as they allow you to charm all the other creatures. There are five that you can find, and they are all stuck in pipes and holes around the map. The more Sheep you have in your collection, the faster they will graze at a meadow, allowing you to uncover the item hidden in it. It will also help you collect wool faster, enabling you to purchase more outfits.
Technically, you can finish the game with just one Sheep, but you will find things will be a lot quicker if you unlock them all. Here’s where you can find all of the Sheep in Flock.
The first three Sheep can be unlocked straight away giving you an already decent sized flock. The first you will find after you leave The Water Towers near where Bernard is sat on the bridge. You can find another Sheep to the right of The Water Towers at the edge of the starting map, and the final Sheep is on the left side of the map just outside of the forest.
Once you have charmed the Emperor Cosmet, another Sheep can be found on the northeast side of the swamp. For the final Sheep, you will need to have caught the Rustic to unlock the moss forests. This last Sheep can be found right at the edge of the moss forest to the south.