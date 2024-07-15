Flock review: flying high and creature collecting
I first played Flock at Summer Game Fest 2024, and of all the games I tried at the event, it was the one I was most desperate to see more of. It’s a simple premise: you create a bird rider and fly around the world, identifying and cataloging all of the weird and wonderful creatures you find. You might be taken in by the tiny, wingless Sprugs, or the giant, whale-like Drupes, but what I loved personally were the floating, legless sheep.
You recruit different creatures into your flock by charming them, and they follow you around, helping out with tasks. Creatures will help you by pointing out hidden beasts of the same species that you might not have spotted, and the more creatures in your flock, the easier it is to recruit more. As you find rare creatures, it will trigger a cloud fall, where the cloud layer gets lower, and you’ll be able to access more areas of the world. This, in turn, opens up more creatures you can charm and catalog.
The sheep are the most important creatures in your flock. They eat the grass in the meadows and help you to uncover items hidden within them. This includes baubles to increase the number of creatures you can hold in your flock, knitting patterns to increase customization options, and, most importantly, whistles that will allow you to charm new species. After you finish the main story, you’ll be able to fill feeders, which will help you find the last few creatures you’re missing.
It is basic, but a simple idea done well is always more impressive than a complex game done poorly, and Flock does what it does well. The flying is smooth and effortless, and changes speed dynamically, creating a sense of adventure. Some creatures are out in the open, but others will require a keen eye and some strategy in order to discover them. The art style is also delightful, and each new creature you find often fills you with joy.
Similar to real life, you’ll often be able to find more creatures if you listen intently. Each creature has a different cry, and when you hear a new sound it’s worth investigating. There is some puzzle-solving involved in filling out your diary, but it’s all about relaxation. There are very few creatures you actually have to charm to finish the main story, but the joy is in setting your own goals. Whether that’s finding all of the meadows, cataloging everything, or charming enough creatures to make your flock glow. Maybe you just want to dress your character in the latest fits or fly around the world.
The design is innovative and charming, but that doesn't mean Flock is without its flaws. There are still a number of bugs that I feel should have been worked out before release. Some of the creatures' hitboxes feel off-model, you will sometimes fail charming for seemingly no reason, and the collision of some objects is missing. While not a bug, some creatures appear too rarely, and the hints can’t help you find them if they are simply not there. One creature was described as large and easy to spot, but I spent literal hours roaming around the area before it appeared for me.
While it needs some finessing, the base of Flock is extremely solid, and hits its aims of being fun, cozy, and relaxing. The rarity of some creatures and minor bugs might make you stressed, which is my only complaint in an otherwise compelling and unique gaming experience.
Score: 8/10
Version tested: PS5