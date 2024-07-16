Flock: Where to find all of the Strange Residue
If you want to catch the mysterious Rustic in Flock, you’ll first have to locate all of the Strange Residue before Jane will tell you its location. There are six spots of Strange Residue on your available map, and you’ll need to listen for the distinct sparkling sound if you want to find them all. You have to inspect them using the left trigger for them to register. If you’re still struggling to locate them, here are all of the Strange Residue locations in Flock.
From The Water Towers heading east, you can find a patch of Strange Residue near the pipes where one of the Sheep is. The next patch can be found at the edge of the map just above the Painted Bowls. South from here, there is a patch on the side of a rock on the Hill of Holes. A bit further south, you can find another patch at The Pavilions, near where you find all of the Cinereous Rustics. Head north from here, and there is another patch at the Western Plaza near the meadow. The final one can be found near the opposite side of the bridge from Bernard.