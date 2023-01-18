Fortnite skins: the best outfits to show off your style
What’s the point in beating out 99 other players for a victory royale if you can’t do it in style? Fortnite offers a wide array of skins that let players express themselves in whatever way they please. Over the years, Fortnite has gathered just about any style you could dream of. Whether you want something cool, calm, cute, or colorful, you’ll be able to find it somewhere.
Then you bring in the cavalcade of crossover skins from all regions of media. Marvel, DC, Star Wars, NFL, NBA, and global music megastars are just a small handful of the gigantic properties that Fortnite has under its wing. What’s even better is that the majority of these skins regularly rotate in and out of the store, meaning if there’s an old skin you like, then you might not have to wait very long for it to become available again.
Spider-Gwen
Spider-Man’s look works in almost any context. Whatever color combination, size, or shape you turn it into, the iconic style shines through into something appealing. The regular Spider-Man suit pops up in the item shop every now and then, but Spider-Gwen takes the cake, currently on the Battle Pass for Chapter 3 Season 4. Truthfully, though, you could pick any Spidey skin and it’d be the perfect fit for this list.
John Cena
One of many real people to lend their likeness to Fortnite over the years, John Cena has been a household name for over a decade. This skin features his wrestling attire - both with and without the shirt - and can come in a bundle with several accessories, including the ugliest version of the WWE Championship.
Nathan Drake
Uncharted will always be an important gaming franchise, and it isn't too hard to imagine him coming out on top in a Fortnite match with his trademark chaotic luck. This skin has two styles, one with Nathan Drake from the video game series, and one with Tom Holland as Nathan Drake from the 2022 Uncharted film. This also makes it the easiest way to play as Tom Holland in Fortnite.
Xenomorph
One of the most terrifying creations in cinema history, the Xenomorph feels a little out of place in Fortnite, especially when it's wielding a gun. However, that weirdness is what Fortnite is all about, so why not embrace it? A lot of alien skins can be hampered by the necessity for a humanoid appearance, but the Xenomorph fits it perfectly, feeling entirely faithful to the nightmare fuel of the original Alien.
Harley Quinn
One of the most iconic comic book characters in history, Harley Quinn is always a popular choice when she pops up in the item store, which is probably why she’s rotated in so regularly. While we’re yet to get the classic red and black look for Harley, her fan-favorite styles from Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey are there in all their glory. What’s great is that in Fortnite, Harley doesn’t have to hold back her murderous tendencies for a kid-friendly rating.
Black Knight
This skin is a real rarity, so much so that people have sold accounts with the skin for hundreds of dollars. It was available just once in Fortnite’s history, as a tier 70 reward for the Season 2 Battle Pass, so it’s easy to see why it’s such a hot item. The faded red and metallic black is a perfect combination, not to mention someone in a full suit of armor blasting an assault rifle is an undeniably funny image.
Ariana Grande
If you ever needed proof of the astronomical success of Fortnite, then the fact that Ariana Grande – one of this generation’s biggest global pop stars – once did a concert in the game should be more than enough. 10.7 million people watched said concert, and a lot of them probably bought this skin along with it. It’s not surprising then that this skin still reappears in the store once or twice a year, so you might still be able to get it.
Lexa
Another original creation, this skin is one of many that uses a cel-shaded style to look more authentic to anime, and it’s seen great success. Lexa is far and away the most popular with her classic “anime girl” look that charmed everyone. She has a dark side though, as a built-in emote allows her to transform her appearance into a robotic hunter with an impassive mask and glowing red eyes.
Midas
Initially included as Chapter 2 Season 2’s Level 100 Battle Pass reward, Midas is one of the greatest original skins Fortnite has ever seen. It’s a relatively simple design, but it has flourishes in all the right places that make it incredibly appealing. Be it the scar over his eye, the golden guns on his sides, or the unnerving gold hand, Midas draws the eye like few other Fortnite creations.
Demogorgon
These horrible monsters from Stranger Things feel very out of place in Fortnite, but that’s part of what makes them so scary. In a world full of color and frivolity, something as dark and creepy as the Demogorgon stands out in the best way, and like the Xenomorph, its relatively humanoid design means none of the appeal is lost when translated into the game.