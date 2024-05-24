Fortnite v30.00 Patch Notes: Biggest changes in Chapter 5 Season 3 Wrecked
A brand new Fortnite season launches today: Chapter 5 Season 3 Wrecked. This season focuses on Fortnite’s Wasteland Warriors, but that feels like a footnote when compared to the important of the new balance tweaks, new items and weapons, and new battle pass skins. Yes, it includes Fallout’s T-60 Power Armor and X-Men’s Magneto. That’s a damn good offering.
For everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked, just read through our breakdown of the biggest and most important changes below.
Fortnite Wrecked's biggest update changes
New weapons – Fortnite Wrecked
There’s new weapons and there are old weapons, in addition to a few fun new items. Here’s a full breakdown of the weapons you can expect to use as Chapter 5 Season 3 kicks off:
- Cerberus' Gatekeeper Shotgun
- Combat Shotgun
- Gatekeeper Shotgun
- Hammer Pump Shotgun
- Oscar's Frenzy Auto Shotgun
- Warforged Assault Rifle
- Tactical Assault Rifle
- Enforcer AR
- Thunder Burst SMG
- Harbinger SMG
- Huntress DMR
- Ranger Pistol
- Hand Cannon
- Shockwave Grenade
Go Nitro – Fortnite Wrecked
Nitro Barrels and Nitro Splash can now be found around Fortnite’s remixed map, and these offers big buffs to both vehicles, and your own character. Ramming a vehicle through a Nitro Barrel will have its ramming power, attached attack mod power, and speed increased, while you use less fuel. Zero complaints.
Meanwhile you can also throw the smaller Nitro Splash bottles on yourself or your car, and while Nitro buffed you will also have increased movement speed, bashing power, and reload speed. You will also enjoy nullified fall damage, and less stamina consumption. These buffs combined make you a speedy and frighteningly powerful foe to deal with in the battle royale.
War Bus Warpath – Fortnite Wrecked
The Battle Bus still drops you off in Chapter 5 Season 3, but the War Bus is the vehicle you need to watch out for. These buses patrol the island and you can actually take complete control of the vehicles. Warbuses can fire off EMPs which disable enemy vehicles and even lower Shields, allowing you to swoop in and end teams early. That’s if you can take control of it, of course.
Wrecked Battle Pass – Fortnite Wrecked
The new Wrecked Battle Pass includes Fallout’s T-60 Power Armor, Wastelander Magneto, and a whole bunch of other emotes and cosmetics to make you the envy of your friends in future seasons. For a full breakdown of the new unique skins on offer in the new battle pass, take a look at our Fortnite C5S3 Battle Pass skin list.
Wasteland Locations – Fortnite Wrecked
A new season calls for new locations, and this time around we have the Redline Rig, the Nitrodome, and Brutal Beachhead.
Redline Rig is a Nitro refinery run by The Machinist. Nitrodome is the car destruction derby arena controlled by Ringmaster Scarr. Finally, Brutal Beachhead is the base of the Wasteland Warriors’ boss Megalo Don. Snooty Steppes has also been transformed into Sandy Steppes.
Full Fortnite Wrecked Chapter 5 Season 3 patch notes
For every little morsel we currently know about the balance changes and new additions coming to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, take a look at the full patch notes on the Fortnite website.