All Wanted: Whistleblower locations in Goat Simulator 3

If you’re making your way through the Downtown section of Goat Simulator 3, then you’ve probably already been to the Police Station and begun the Wanted: Whistleblowers quest. This is a fairly simple challenge, but only once you know what to do.

There are three whistleblowers that are wanted by the cops, which probably indicates some kind of corruption. Each of them has posters plastered outside of the Police Station, and each is carrying a briefcase, which helps them to stand out. But the Downtown area is big, and you could be searching for hours, potentially. In this guide we’re breaking down where you can find each whistleblower to finish Wanted: Whistleblowers in Goat Simulator 3.

Goat Simulator 3 Whistleblower locations