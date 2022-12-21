All Wanted: Whistleblower locations in Goat Simulator 3

Skip to main content
Goat Simulator 3 Whistleblowers: all Wanted: Whistleblower locations

All Wanted: Whistleblower locations to quickly clear this pesky Goat Simulator 3 quest
All Wanted: Whistleblower locations to quickly clear this pesky Goat Simulator 3 quest

If you’re making your way through the Downtown section of Goat Simulator 3, then you’ve probably already been to the Police Station and begun the Wanted: Whistleblowers quest. This is a fairly simple challenge, but only once you know what to do.

There are three whistleblowers that are wanted by the cops, which probably indicates some kind of corruption. Each of them has posters plastered outside of the Police Station, and each is carrying a briefcase, which helps them to stand out. But the Downtown area is big, and you could be searching for hours, potentially. In this guide we’re breaking down where you can find each whistleblower to finish Wanted: Whistleblowers in Goat Simulator 3.

Goat Simulator 3 Whistleblower locations

Goldilocks location – Goat Simulator 3

goat simulator whistleblowers (9)

Goldilocks is the first whistleblower we’ll locate, and she’s very easy to find. If you struggle though, listen out for whistling. Yes, the whistleblowers whistle.

goat simulator whistleblowers (7)

It’s a miracle the police haven’t caught her, because she’s just over the road. 

goat simulator whistleblowers (3)

Use your tongue to grab Goldilocks and drag her into one of the cells in the Police Station.

Tinker Bell location – Goat Simulator 3

goat simulator whistleblowers (5)

Tinker Bell isn’t too tough to find, luckily.

Head West from the police station until you reach a large building that the road forks around.

goat simulator whistleblowers (10)

Tinker Bell is on the North side of this building, standing atop the stairs that run along the North side of it.

Once again, drag this potentially innocent concerned citizen to the Police Station and into a cell.

Big Bad Wolf location – Goat Simulator 3

goat simulator whistleblowers (8)

The Big Bad Wolf is on the North side of the city, on a building close to the dock filled with shipping containers.

goat simulator whistleblowers (6)

On the street corner next to the dock’s road entrance you’ll see the corner building has scaffolding around it, and you can climb up and use a container with a tarp to bounce on top of the building.

goat simulator whistleblowers (1)

The Big Bad Wolf is on top of the building, standing next to a water tower.

goat simulator whistleblowers (4)

This is the final Whistleblower for you to drag back to the station.

goat simulator whistleblowers (2)
