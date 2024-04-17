Hades 2 Technical Test: How to sign up
Supergiant Games has opened the sign-ups for its Hades 2 Technical Test ahead of the Early Access launch of the game, which is projected to happen in Summer 2024.
“We're conducting the Hades 2 Technical Test prior to our Early Access launch to help us find and solve any technical issues we might have missed thus far, to ensure anyone who tries Hades 2 in Early Access can have a smooth play experience from the start,” the developer said.
It also emphasized that the Technical Test would only have a fraction of the content players will be able to find in the Early Access version. Testers will explore the “first major area of the game, and other early-game characters, systems, and content.” Save data will not be transferable to Early Access.
How to sign up for the Hades 2 Technical Test
To sign up to the Hades 2 Technical Playtest, you simply need to navigate to the game’s Steam page and click “Request Access” on the Playtest widget. Since Supergiant doesn’t need a huge amount of participants for this test and will want a certain spread of different hardware specs to get data and feedback from all kinds of PCs, simply signing up is no guarantee that you’ll end up getting picked.
However, not all hope will be lost if you don’t make it in at first. Supergiant said that participants would get invited over time to expand the pool of testers from a relatively small starting size. “Our process boils down to: invite some players, fix any problems they run into, invite more players, and so on. Once we're sufficiently confident that things are stable, we will wind down the Technical Test, then launch the game in Early Access relatively soon after,” the developer explained. Supergiant estimates that the Technical Test will last for a month at maximum.
The company also communicated the minimum system requirements for the test:
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or Steam Deck)
- Processor: Dual Core 2.4 Ghz
- Memory: 4GB RAM
- Graphics: 2GB VRAM / DirectX 12+ support
This confirms that the developer is trying to get Steam Deck support going from the very start.