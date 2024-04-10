Slay the Spire 2 is real and planned for early access on Steam
MegaCrit revealed Slay the Spire 2 during the Triple-I showcase, a sequel to the critically acclaimed roguelike deckbuilder, and the upcoming indie game will land in early access on PC via Steam before its full launch. Slay the Spire 2’s early access is currently planned for 2025 on Steam, though you can wishlist it now and check out a few of the planned improvements MegaCrit has in store.
“Return to the Spire and face friends and foes in this sequel to the quintessential roguelike deckbuilder,” the Steam page description reads. “How high will you ascend... and what truths lie at the top? Slay the Spire 2 was completely rewritten from the ground up in a new game engine! We're bringing in modern features, incorporating all-new visuals, and expanding moddability.”
Slay the Spire 2 features new slayers with fresh mechanics and new cards, and the spire itself is full of new events, more monsters, and even better treasures for those who manage to scale its heights. Risky strategies and sound planning alike can see you through to glorious victory – or send you back to the start. It all depends on the hand you’re dealt and how you play it.
MegaCrit ends the Steam page with a “thank you” to fans, who they say are the reason they were able to even consider a sequel.
“Slay the Spire's success comes from our community! It sounds corny, but the extra mile many of you went to report issues, translate content/announcements, create long video essays, make excellent (lol) tier lists, and draw goofy or gorgeous fan art is the reason we're doing it all again. We love our job!”