Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer build and ascension guide
Fight like a true anime main character with the best Honkai: Star Rail Trailblazer build – be it Stelle or Caelus, the Trailblazer has something valuable to offer to everyone. As the main protagonist of the adventure, the Trailblazer is – naturally – something very special. They are able to change their Damage Type and their Path, which means they can essentially change classes and fill out various positions on a team.
Trailblazer (Physical) is your starting character and follows The Destruction, while Trailblazer (Fire), who follows The Preservation, and Trailblazer (Imaginary), who follows The Harmony, become available later on – no spoilers here as to how all that comes to be, don’t worry.
Table of Contents
Trailblazer (Physical) has a single-target and an area-of-effect attack, both scaling with their Attack stat. Same goes for their Ultimate.
Trailblazer (Fire) on the other hand is a bit more complex. Their Skill, Ever-Burning Amber, increases their damage reductions and their chance of being attacked. It generates a stack of Magma Will as well, which allows them to create shields around allies. They are excellent at protecting their friends and breaking enemies with Fire Weakness.
Trailblazer (Imaginary) basically changed the game’s meta overnight: Though their Normal Attack and Skill are pretty basic, their Ultimate allows every character on their team to deal Super Break Damage to enemies under the effect of Weakness Break for three turns – a massive source of damage.
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer: best Light Cones
Trailblazer (Physical)
Trailblazer (Physical) is all about attacking, so stacking that sweet Attack stat on them is all that matters. Something Irreplaceable, the signature Light Cone of Clara, is very good at that and has the added benefit of allowing the Trailblazer to restore additional HP when defeating enemies or being hit.
Best Light Cones for Trailblazer (Physical):
- Something Irreplaceable (5-Star)
- On the Fall of an Aeon (5-Star)
- The Moles Welcome You (4-Star)
- Under the Blue Sky (4-Star)
- Collapsing Sky (3-Star)
Trailblazer (Fire)
Trailblazer (Fire) is not only defensively minded, but for fulfilling their prime purpose – protecting allies – a high Defense stat is a must to enhance the power of their shields. They are also a tank for their team, which makes Texture of Memories an interesting pick. It increases the overall toughness of its wearer, generating a shield for them, which in turn allows them to focus on shielding other characters.
Best Light Cones for Trailblazer (Fire):
- Texture of Memories (5-Star)
- Moment of Victory (5-Star)
- Day One of My New Life (4-Star)
- Landau’s Choice (4-Star)
- Trend of the Universal Market (4-Star)
- Amber (3-Star)
Trailblazer (Imaginary)
Trailblazer (Imaginary) is a powerful support character that primarily wants to stack Break Effect to maximize the damage their Super Break inflicts. Ruan Mei’s signature Light Cone, Past Self in Mirror, is a perfect piece of equipment for this purpose. Not only does it boost this key stats – the Light Cone also provides an Attack buff to all allies after the wearer uses their Ultimate, recovers Energy for everyone at the beginning of a new wave, and can recover Skill Points if the wearer’s Break Effect is 150% or higher.
Best Light Cones for Trailblazer (Imaginary):
- Past Self in Mirror (5-Star)
- But the Battle Isn’t Over (5-Star)
- Memories of the Past (4-Star)
- Dance! Dance! Dance! (5-Star)
- Meshing Cogs (3-Star)
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer: best Relics
Trailblazer (Physical)
All of Trailblazer (Physical)’s moves deal – gasp – Physical Damage and depend on their Attack stat, so it’s pretty clear what you have to concentrate on when it comes to their Relics.
Best Relic Sets for Trailblazer (Physical):
- Champion of Streetwise Boxing (4) – +10% Physical Damage, +5% Attack after the wearer attacks or is hit (can stack up to five times).
Best Planar Ornaments for Trailblazer (Physical):
- Rutilant Arena (2) – +8% Critical Hit Rate, +20% Normal Attack and Skill Damage if Critical Hit Rate surpasses 70%.
- Space Sealing Station (2) – +12% Attack, and another +12% Attack when the wearer’s Speed reaches 120 or higher.
Prioritize the following Relic and Planar Ornament stats for Trailblazer (Physical):
- Head – HP (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Break Effect %
- Hands – Attack (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Break Effect %
- Body – Critical Hit Rate % (Primary), Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Break Effect %, Speed
- Feet – Speed (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Break Effect %
- Planar Sphere – Physical Damage % (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Attack %, Break Effect %
- Link Rope – Attack % (Primary), Critical Hit Rate %, Critical Hit Damage %, Break Effect %, Speed
Trailblazer (Fire)
Trailblazer (Fire) mostly wants additional Defense and HP to fulfill their role. There really isn’t a perfect Planar Ornament set for them yet, as they can’t really utilize the full power of the one that otherwise fits best.
Best Relic Sets for Trailblazer (Fire):
- Knight of Purity Palace (4) – +12% Defense, +20% damage absorption for shields created by the wearer.
Best Planar Ornaments for Trailblazer (Fire):
- Broken Keel (2) – +10% Effect Resistance, +10% Critical Hit Damage for all allies if the wearer’s Effect Resistance is 30% or higher.
- Belobog of the Architects (2) – +15% Defense, another +15% when the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate is 50% or higher.
Prioritize the following Relic and Planar Ornament stats for Trailblazer (Fire):
- Head – HP (Primary), Defense %, HP %, Defense, Speed
- Hands – Attack (Primary), Defense %, HP %, Defense, Speed
- Body – Defense % (Primary), Defense, HP %, Speed, Effect Resistance %
- Feet – Speed (Primary), Defense %, HP %, Defense, Effect Resistance %
- Planar Sphere – Defense % (Primary), Defense, HP %, Speed, Effect Resistance %
- Link Rope – Defense % (Primary), Defense, HP %, Speed, Effect Resistance %
Trailblazer (Imaginary)
Continuing on from where we left off with the Light Cones, Trailblazer (Imaginary) wants to get as much Break Effect as possible. Secondary targets are Attack to increase their base damage and any defensive stats to boost their survivability in combat.
Best Relic Sets for Trailblazer (Imaginary):
- Watchmaker, Master of Dream Machinations (4) – +16% Break Effect, +30% Break Effect for all allies for two turns after the wearer uses their Ultimate.
Best Planar Ornaments for Trailblazer (Imaginary):
- Talia: Kingdom of Banditry (2) – +16% Break Effect, another +20% Break Effect if the wearer’s Speed is 145 or higher.
Prioritize the following Relic and Planar Ornament stats for Trailblazer (Imaginary):
- Head – HP (Primary), Break Effect %, Speed, Effect Resistance %, HP %
- Hands – Attack (Primary), Break Effect %, Speed, Effect Resistance %, HP %
- Body – Defense % or HP % (Primary), Break Effect %, Speed, Effect Resistance %, HP % or Defense %
- Feet – Speed (Primary), Break Effect %, Effect Resistance %, HP %, Defense %
- Planar Sphere – Defense % or HP % (Primary), Break Effect %, Speed, Effect Resistance %, HP % or Defense %
- Link Rope – Energy Regeneration % (Primary), Break Effect %, Effect Resistance %, HP %, Defense %
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer: best teams
Trailblazer (Physical)
Trailblazer (Physical) is best accompanied by some Support characters, who are able to both boost their offense and debuff the enemy. You’ll want a shielder or healer in the mix as well.
- Trailblazer (Physical) (Main DPS), Bronya (Support), Pela (Support), Bailu (Support)
Bronya or Tingyun can help maximize the Trailblazer’s damage output with their buffs, while Pela is a great option to reduce the Defense of enemies. Bailu or any other healer can keep the team hale and healthy, while March 7th or Gepard are good shielders to use alongside them.
Trailblazer (Fire)
Trailblazer (Fire) is both a shielder and a tank, being able to taunt opponents into attacking them. This makes them perfect to pair up with DPS characters that don’t want the enemy’s attention.
- Yanqing (Main DPS), Bronya (Support), Trailblazer (Fire) (Support), Bailu (Support)
Yanqing does his best when he can stay in the background and isn’t interrupted by enemy attacks, making Trailblazer (Fire) a good tank to accompany him. Blade is another DPS that benefits from having a tank on the team that draws away attention, since he sacrifices parts of his own HP to increase his damage output.
Trailblazer (Imaginary)
Trailblazer (Imaginary) opens the way to a powerful ‘break meta’ that may even get supported with additional character releases in the future. For now, here’s a potent team that can make use of their abilities.
- Xueyi (Main DPS), Ruan Mei (Support), Trailblazer (Imaginary) (Support), Gallagher (Support)
Xueyi’s ability to inflict Weakness Break regardless of Weakness Type makes her perfect for a team revolving around breaking enemies. Ruan Mei can draw out the Weakness Break effect by another turn thanks to her Ultimate and increases the team’s ability to inflict it in the first place. Trailblazer contributes Super Break damage, allowing Xueyi to really hammer the enemy. Finally, any sustain will help this team stay alive – we chose Gallagher for this example, because he’s got some mechanics focused on Weakness Break as well.
Honkai: Star Rail – Trailblazer: ascension materials
Here’s everything you need to know to get Trailblazer ascended to the maximum level and upgrade all of her talents.
Trailblazer requires the following ascension materials to get to level 80 in addition to the necessary XP, no matter their Path and Damage Type:
- Credits x246,000
- Thief’s Instinct x12
- Usurper’s Scheme x13
- Conqueror's Will x12
- Enigmatic Ectostella x28
You can collect Thief’s Instinct, Usurper’s Scheme, and Conqueror's Will from Voidranger Reavers in the Supply and Storage Zones on Herta Space Station as well as the Simulated Universe. You can create or exchange them through the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express, too. Thief’s Instinct is one of the base materials you can easily farm through the Daily Assignments to your characters, making for a steady income of the material.
Enigmatic Ectostella is obtained from mission and level rewards and is unique to the Trailblazer. The best source of Credits are the Golden Calyxes found on Jarilo-VI, the Xianzhou Luofu, and Penacony.
Trailblazer (Physical) requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x2,400,000
- Thief’s Instinct x28
- Usurper’s Scheme x42
- Conqueror's Will x42
- Shattered Blade x12
- Lifeless Blade x54
- Worldbreaker Blade x105
- Destroyer’s Final Road x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Blades can be farmed in the Storage Zone Calyx. As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Destroyer’s Final Road is a boss material only gained from the Echo of War (Supply Zone) domain, while Tracks of Destiny can be obtained during time-limited events, the Embers Exchange, the Nameless Honor, or as a Simulated Universe Points Reward.
Trailblazer (Fire) requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x2,400,000
- Thief’s Instinct x28
- Usurper’s Scheme x42
- Conqueror's Will x42
- Endurance of Bronze x12
- Oath of Steel x54
- Safeguard of Amber x105
- Destroyer’s Final Road x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Endurance of Bronze, Oath of Steel, and Safeguard of Amber can be farmed in the Supply Zone Calyx. As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Trailblazer (Harmony) requires the following materials to upgrade her combat abilities and Traces:
- Credits x2,400,000
- Thief’s Instinct x28
- Usurper’s Scheme x42
- Conqueror's Will x42
- Firmament Note x12
- Celestial Section x54
- Heavenly Melody x105
- Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster x12
- Tracks of Destiny x8
For the materials already mentioned, check above. Firmament Note, Celestial Section, and Heavenly Melody can be farmed in the Crimson Calyx (The Reverie: Dreamscape). As usual, you can create the high-level materials by using lower-level materials in the Omni-Synthesizer on the Astral Express.
Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster are a boss material that can only be obtained by challenging the Echo of War (Seclusion Zone).