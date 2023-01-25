Jungle

For average players

Fiddlesticks is more of a specialist champion for the Jungle, but is one of the best for this. He appears to have had a number of nerfs over the years but is still a well-liked champion. While less than 5% of teams used him in 2022, he still had an impressive 53% win rate. Fiddlesticks needs to be able to control the enemy's path to be a great champion, and can cast a number of debuffs on opposing teams, such as obscured sight, slow, and fear. Players should have some experience with LoL to pick him up, as his success relies on knowing the right status to inflict for each situation. The timing of his ultimate is also important, as enemies can avoid it, making him tricky to play with.