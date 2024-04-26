Video Games

Manor Lords: How to make money

Learn how to amass Regional Wealth and Treasure

Marco Wutz

Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse

Ruling and defending a domain is a costly affair in Manor Lords, so you need to make sure your coffers are filled for the time when you need some cash. However, things aren’t as simple as in other games of the genre – there is no currency such as gold coins that pays for everything.

Instead, Manor Lords features two different types of currency: The first is Regional Wealth and represents the prosperity of the selected settlement. The second is Treasure, which represents your own personal wealth as a feudal lord. Both have different uses and can be obtained from separate sources.

Learn more about Regional Wealth and Treasure – and how to make money in Manor Lords – in this guide.

Manor Lords: How to gain Regional Wealth

As mentioned above, Regional Wealth measures the prosperity of a single settlement – after you have expanded to another region and founded additional towns, you’ll see that each one has their own, separate Regional Wealth reserve.

Regional Wealth is very important, since it’s used to buy livestock, unlock trade routes to import goods and pay for them, and construct certain backyard buildings, such as chicken coops. On top of these things, Regional Wealth serves as a source of Treasure – but we’ll get to that later.

Manor Lords screenshot showing a pasture with Sheep.
Getting a livestock industry going requires you to invest Regional Wealth. / Slavic Magic / Hooded Horse

Okay, so now you know what Regional Wealth is good for – how do you actually get it? Well, to make money you’ll have to invest some money: Building a Trading Post and unlocking a trade route to export some goods is the best way to gain Regional Wealth on a regular basis. Some goods that are cheap to make and bring in solid profits are warbows, shields, and roof tiles.

Another source of Regional Wealth are Bandit Camps. After defeating the outlaws in battle, you can plunder such a location by sending a unit into it. This will give you the option of sending the spoils into a nearby city, converting it to Regional Wealth, or keeping them for yourself, which is converting them into Treasure.

Manor Lords: How to gain Treasure

Treasure, unlike Regional Wealth, is not separated on a settlement-bases – there is only one pool of it and it’s directly under your control. Treasure is required for certain actions in the game, such as hiring mercenaries to complement your army or start a new settlement in a region you claimed.

We’ve already touched upon one source of Treasure – spoils of war from Bandit Camps. Your more regular income source will be taxes. You can collect taxes after you’ve constructed your Manor in a settlement and adjusted the tax rate – be careful, though, since high taxes will lower your approval rating, potentially inhibiting growth and decreasing the effectiveness of your militia.

After you’ve set a tax rate, Regional Wealth of the settlement will be converted into Treasure on a monthly basis.

