Manor Lords can be played in VR, too

The game’s developer is just as surprised as we are

Rahul Majumdar

Slavic Magic

Manor Lords has captivated PC gamers across the world, and it keeps delivering the goods. The city-building strategy game from solo developer Slavic Magic has sold over a million copies already, and can now be played in VR.

The game’s VR capabilities can be opened up through Praydog’s UEVR tool, as demonstrated by the VR-focused modding community Flat2VR. As the game was developed in Unreal Engine 4, plenty of modders have already started to create new content for the game. In a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), Flat2VR showed a small snippet of VR gameplay from Manor Lords.

The clip took everyone by surprise, including Slavic Magic’s founder Greg Styczeń. According to Flat2VR, the game “works perfectly in 6DOF VR.” Styczeń noted that he was impressed by the mod, despite not knowing how it works. Praydog’s UEVR includes the following features, and more, for supported games:

  • Full 6DOF support out of the box (HMD movement)
  • Full stereoscopic 3D out-of-the-box
  • Native UE4/UE5 stereo rendering system
  • Frontend GUI for easy process injection
  • Supports OpenVR and OpenXR runtimes
  • 3 rendering modes: Native Stereo, Synchronized Sequential, and Alternating/AFR
  • Automatic handling of most in-game UI so it is projected into 3D space

Besides VR, there are over 50 mods available for the game since its release last week. The game hit the peak of popularity during its launch weekend, with over 173,000 players logging in concurrently on Steam. It’s impressive given the game is also available on PC Game Pass. It gets even better as the game is currently in early access.

The VR mod is great news for enthusiasts, but don’t expect an official implementation soon. The game’s next update will focus on bug fixes, game balancing issues and improving general stability.

You can get the game at a discounted price until May 10, 2024. If you’re a fan of RTS and city-builders, then odds are you’ll love it. The game’s early access reviews and Steam rating paint a pretty picture, with a lot more content coming to it in the future.

Manor Lords is available on PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store) and PC Game Pass.

Published
