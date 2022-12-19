Set up tips for your new Nintendo Switch
The holidays have finally arrived, and many people are opening up brand new presents. Of course, one of the most exciting gifts for any gamer is a new console to play with, and the Nintendo Switch is still one of the most popular choices, with an incredible library of games.
If you managed to get a bargain on a Nintendo Switch this year, or you’ve received one as a lovely gift, then these are the tips you need. The Switch has had plenty of updates since it first launched, and if you want to make the most of your new console, you just need to read through our info below to get you up to speed.
Playing on a TV
Being able to dock your Nintendo Switch into a TV and play games on the big screen in addition to in handheld mode is the system’s big selling point – aside from the games, of course. You won’t be able to dock a Nintendo Switch Lite, but the other Switch models will work fine on a TV, which is a better way to play for multiplayer.
Regional downloads
You can download Nintendo Switch games from multiple regions and play them all in your home region, which is particularly useful for regional releases and discounts. All you need to do is make a Nintendo Switch account for the region you wish to access. Any games you download on that account will be playable on a separate account, as long as your console is the Primary console for your alternate accounts.
Nintendo Switch Online
If you want to play games online, you’ll need to be a member of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription. You can get a quick and easy 7-day free trial to see if gaming online with Nintendo Switch is for you, and then there are two tiers to choose from.
The base Nintendo Switch Online package includes online gaming, app support, and a good selection of NES and SNES games to play. But you can also opt for the Expansion Pack, which includes the above, in addition to N64 and Sega Genesis/Mega Drive games, and DLC packs for Animal Crossing, Splatoon 2, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
The base package costs £17.99 per year, while the Expansion Pack bundle costs £34.99. If you just want to play games online, the base sub is more than enough, but the Expansion Pack is good for Nintendo fans that are likely to actually make use of one or more of the included DLC packs.
Quick controllers
Many games demand you use specific control types, like a JoyCon on its side, or by itself for motion controls. If you need to quickly swap controls and order, you can hit the Home button and select the Controls option at the bottom. The ‘Change grip/order’ option will disconnect the pads, and then you just have to press a single button to reconnect them in the order that you desire. If you need a sideways JoyCon to be connected, press both of the inside buttons – SL and SR – in order to connect them to the console.
Zoom functions
If you ever struggle to see detail on your Switch screen, and feel the need to zoom in, there’s actually a function for that. This is particularly useful for people with some sight impairments that require more clarity. While games should all have adjustable UIs in 2022, it is at least possible to zoom in and analyse things at a system software level on Switch. First, in the System menu, enable Zoom. Then double tap the Home button when using any game software to enable zoom, allowing you to look around the screen up close. Double tap again to stop it. It’s worth having enabled, even if you don’t need it.
PC transfer
You can transfer all of your screenshots and videos to a PC very easily. Simply connect a USB cable to your PC, and then enable transfer under Data Management, Screenshots and Videos, and finally Copy to PC via USB Connection. This will turn your Switch into a USB device, basically, with all the screenshots and videos separated into per-game folders. Very nice indeed.