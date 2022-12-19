Set up tips for your new Nintendo Switch

The holidays have finally arrived, and many people are opening up brand new presents. Of course, one of the most exciting gifts for any gamer is a new console to play with, and the Nintendo Switch is still one of the most popular choices, with an incredible library of games.

If you managed to get a bargain on a Nintendo Switch this year, or you’ve received one as a lovely gift, then these are the tips you need. The Switch has had plenty of updates since it first launched, and if you want to make the most of your new console, you just need to read through our info below to get you up to speed.