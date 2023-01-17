Persona 3 Portable: Aeon Arcana Aigis social link guide

Aigis is one of Persona 3 Portable’s more unusual social links. It starts near the end of the game, and it leads to a romance plot automatically. Whether you play as the female or male protagonist, Aigis will eventually profess her love for you when you max out her link.

Here is everything you need to know about the Aeon social link.

Aeon Arcana social link: What is Metatron?

You will have to be level 87 before you can craft Metatron. You also have to max out the Aeon Arcana social link by talking to Aigis after school. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Metatron is only weak to Dark-type one-hit KO moves, but this weakness can be negated with the right accessory or enough Homunculi in your inventory. It deals Light- and Almighty-type damage, and in the later stages reflects most magic attacks, making it a strong defensive piece.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Mahamaon

- Mahamaon Start - Auto-Mataru

- Auto-Mataru Start - God’s Hand

- God’s Hand Level 90 - Megidolaon

- Megidolaon Level 91 - Repel Ice

- Repel Ice Level 92 - Repel Elec

- Repel Elec Level 93 - Repel Fire

Aeon Arcana social link: How to start the social link with Aigis?

Both the female and the male protagonist can have a social link with Aigis, and maxing out her social link always leads to a romance. The Aeon Arcana social link is one of the late-game social links, and can only be started after January 8.

Both the female and the male protagonist can have a social link with Aigis.

Talk to Aigis in your classroom after school, on or after this date, in order to start the link. Aigis will stand in the same spot on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday after school, where you can accompany her on the walk home. The exception is she often does not appear the day after you have ranked up with her. Because of the short time you have to complete this link, you need to invite her out at almost every opportunity in order to max out this social link.

Aeon Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Aigis

It is advised that you bring an Aeon persona with you to max out this social link; otherwise, you will have to hang out with Aigis 11 times in order to max out the link. As a late-game link, she needs to be invited out almost every time she is available.

Aigis can come to you at lunchtime and can hang out with you as you walk Koromaru. Agreeing at lunchtime will usually increase your social rank. Walking Koromaru with her will award you three affection points for both characters. There is also a chance to meet another character while out.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are: