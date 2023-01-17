Persona 3 Portable: Star Arcana Akihiko Sanada social link guide

While you might know Akihiko and the zio-wielding persona user in your team, you only get to know him better if you play as the female protagonist. The girl can start a social link with Sanada, and even romance him if you wish. Be warned, like all romance options, Akihiko’s social link can reverse if you lead him on.

Here is everything you need to know about the Star social link.

Star Arcana social link: What is Helel?

You will have to be level 88 before you can craft Helel. You also have to max out the Star Arcana social link by talking to Akihiko on the way home from school. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Much like Akihiko’s persona, Helel is weak against Ice. This can be negated by an accessory that dodges or blocks Ice-type attacks. It does have an impressive arsenal of attacks it can use, and will even absorb health from slash-based attacks.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Primal Force

Primal Force Start - Maragidyne

Maragidyne Start - Mind Charge

Mind Charge Level 91 - Morning Star

Morning Star Level 92 - Absorb Slash

Absorb Slash Level 94 - Salvation

Star Arcana social link: How to start the social link with Akihiko Sanada?

As mentioned previously, only the female protagonist can form a social link with Akihiko. The Star Arcana social link will be started on May 25. Akihiko will be standing by the stairs on the 1F of the school, near the clubs. You will need Rank 4 Charm in order to ask him out, and start the link.

Akihiko will stand in the same spot on Monday and Friday after school, where you can talk to him and ask him to hang out.

Star Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Akihiko Sanada

It is advised that you bring a Star persona with you to max out this social link; otherwise, you will have to hang out with Akihiko more than 10 times in order to max out the link. As Akihiko is available for a long time, and is romanceable, his link is one of the harder ones to rank up, and will take a lot of additional affection.

Akihiko can call you during your days off, come to you at lunchtime, and can hang out with you as you walk Koromaru. Agreeing at lunchtime will usually increase your social rank, but agreeing on a day off never will. Walking Koromaru with him will award you three affection points for both characters. There is also a chance to meet another character while out.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are: