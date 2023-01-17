Persona 3 Portable: Sun Arcana Akinari Kamiki social link guide

Akinari’s social link is one of the hardest to unlock in Persona 3 Portable, but many fans claim that his story is their favorite. There are lots of requirements to fulfill before he will talk to you, and he only appears once a week.

Here is everything you need to know about the Sun social link.

Sun Arcana social link: What is Asura?

You will have to be level 85 before you can craft Asure. You also have to max out the Sun Arcana social link by talking to Akinari at Naganaki Shrine. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Asura is only weak to Dark-type one-hit KO attacks, which can be negated with an accessory, or by holding a number of Homunculi in your inventory. One of Asura’s main strengths is that it is immune to all status effects, which can stop battles going awry. Asura also has a number of different types of hard-hitting attacks.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Agidyne

- Agidyne Start - Akasha Arts

- Akasha Arts Start - Unshaken Will

- Unshaken Will Level 87 - Tetrakarn

- Tetrakarn Level 88 - Megidolaon

- Megidolaon Level 91 - Spell Master

Sun Arcana social link: How to start the social link with Akinari Kamiki?

The Sun Arcana social link can be started any time after August 9 but you can meet him long before this date. To initiate it, you must first reach Rank 2 on the Hanged Man social link where Maiko will introduce you to a man she called “striped shirt”.

You need Rank 4 Academics to understand Akinari.

From then on, you will see Akinari sit on the bench at Naganaki Shrine on Sunday daytime. You can speak to him any time, but you will only understand him if you have Rank 4 Academics. Once you reach this requirement, talk to him, and he will explain that he has lost a red pen.

When Koromaru joins the team, and moves into the dorm, you can talk to him in the lounge. The first time you talk to him after Akinari talks about his pen, Koromaru will have something under his paw. Pick it up, and return the pen to Akinari on any Sunday to start the link.

Sun Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Akinari Kamiki

You won’t lose too much time if you can’t craft a Sun persona.

It is advised that you bring a Sun persona with you to max out this social link; otherwise, you will have to speak to Akinari around 12 times in order to max out the link. His link is one of the easier ones to max out, and you won’t lose too much time if you can’t craft a Sun persona.

Akinari won’t call you during your days off, or come to you at lunchtime. The only way to continue his social link is to speak to him at the shrine. However, as one of the few social links that ranks up on Sundays, you should be able to finish this one easily.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are: