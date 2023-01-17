Persona 3 Portable: Temperance Arcana the exchange student social link guide

The Temperance social link is available early in Persona 3 Portable, and can be missed if not started soon enough. You’ll be hinted at it when you find a note on one of the clubs that’s written partly in a foreign language. Andre Laurent Jean Geraux, better known as Bebe, is an exchange student from France, who likes to sew.

Here is everything you need to know about the Temperance social link.

Temperance Arcana social link: What is Yurlungur?

You will have to be level 64 before you can craft Yurlungur, and have maxed out the Temperance Arcana social link by talking to Bebe during Home Economics club. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Yurlungur has strong Ice attacks, but is weak to Electricity and Dark.

Yurlungur is a strong Ice attacker, but has a number of weaknesses to Electricity and Dark. However, it can also learn some powerful healing and revival skills, making it a powerful tool in your arsenal.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Mabufudyne

Mabufudyne Start - Garudyne

Garudyne Level 66 - Ice Boost

- Ice Boost Level 67 - Growth 3

- Growth 3 Level 68 - Mediarahan

- Mediarahan Level 70 - Samarecarm

- Samarecarm Level 71 - Repel Light

Temperance Arcana social link: How to start the social link with the exchange student?

The Temperance Arcana social link can be started any time after May 6. To initiate it, you must have first met Bebe during the Rank 3 Hierophant social link when he comes into Bookworms. When you go to the Home Economics room, you will see a note on the door written in a foreign language. You will need Academic Rank 2 in order to read it.

You can find Bebe outside your classroom on 2F of the school.

While the link is started in the Home Economics room, Bebe can usually be found outside your classroom on 2F of the school. Bebe will be available in school on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday after school. If you do not start this social link before June 8, then Bebe will disappear. You can complete it after this date, though.

Temperance Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Bebe

It is advised that you bring a Temperance persona with you to max out this social link; otherwise, you will have to attend the sewing club more than 10 times to max out the link. You will create homemade goods with Bebe during these clubs that can be given to people on dates if you play as the girl.

Bebe can call you during your days off, and also come to you at lunchtime to ask if you are coming to the club. Agreeing at lunchtime will usually increase your social rank, but agreeing on a day off never will.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are: