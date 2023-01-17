Skip to main content
Persona 3 Portable: Temperance Arcana the exchange student social link guide

Persona 3 Portable: Temperance Arcana the exchange student social link guide

Meet the exchange student, Andre Laurent Jean Geraux

Meet the exchange student, Andre Laurent Jean Geraux

The Temperance social link is available early in Persona 3 Portable, and can be missed if not started soon enough. You’ll be hinted at it when you find a note on one of the clubs that’s written partly in a foreign language. Andre Laurent Jean Geraux, better known as Bebe, is an exchange student from France, who likes to sew.

Here is everything you need to know about the Temperance social link.

You will have to be level 64 before you can craft Yurlungur, and have maxed out the Temperance Arcana social link by talking to Bebe during Home Economics club. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Yurlungur has strong Ice attacks, but is weak to Electricity and Dark.

Yurlungur has strong Ice attacks, but is weak to Electricity and Dark.

Yurlungur is a strong Ice attacker, but has a number of weaknesses to Electricity and Dark. However, it can also learn some powerful healing and revival skills, making it a powerful tool in your arsenal.

Here are the moves it learns:

  • Start - Mabufudyne
  • Start - Garudyne
  • Level 66 - Ice Boost
  • Level 67 - Growth 3
  • Level 68 - Mediarahan
  • Level 70 - Samarecarm
  • Level 71 - Repel Light
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Temperance Arcana social link can be started any time after May 6. To initiate it, you must have first met Bebe during the Rank 3 Hierophant social link when he comes into Bookworms. When you go to the Home Economics room, you will see a note on the door written in a foreign language. You will need Academic Rank 2 in order to read it.

You can find Bebe outside your classroom on 2F of the school.

You can find Bebe outside your classroom on 2F of the school.

While the link is started in the Home Economics room, Bebe can usually be found outside your classroom on 2F of the school. Bebe will be available in school on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday after school. If you do not start this social link before June 8, then Bebe will disappear. You can complete it after this date, though.

It is advised that you bring a Temperance persona with you to max out this social link; otherwise, you will have to attend the sewing club more than 10 times to max out the link. You will create homemade goods with Bebe during these clubs that can be given to people on dates if you play as the girl.

Bebe can call you during your days off, and also come to you at lunchtime to ask if you are coming to the club. Agreeing at lunchtime will usually increase your social rank, but agreeing on a day off never will.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are:

  • Rank 1 - Choose any.
  • Rank 2 - There’s nothing to teach.
    • It sure is.
  • Rank 3 - Thank you.
    • How about a kimono?
  • Rank 4 - You look down.
  • Rank 5 - Sure.
    • Stay here.
  • Rank 6 - Why don’t you rest.
    • That’s a great idea.
    • I’m behind you.
  • Rank 7 - It’s a nice idea.
  • Rank 8 - He’ll agree.
  • Rank 9 - Just a little more!
  • Rank 10 - Choose any.

persona-3-portable
Reviews

Persona 3 Portable review: The best way to play the best Persona game

By Georgina Young
Akihiko-Persona-3-Portable-large
Guides

Persona 3 Portable: Star Arcana Akihiko Sanada social link guide

By Georgina Young
Bunkichi-persona-3-portable-large
Guides

How to complete the Hierophant social link in Persona 3 Portable

By Georgina Young
Junpei-persona-3-portable-large
Guides

Persona 3 Portable: Magician Arcana Junpei Iori social link guide

By Georgina Young
Mutatsu-Persona-3-portable-large
Guides

Persona 3 Portable: Tower Arcana the unusual monk social link guide

By Georgina Young
aigis-persona-3-portable-large
Guides

Persona 3 Portable: Aeon Arcana Aigis social link guide

By Georgina Young
Yukari-Persona-3-portable-large
Guides

Persona 3 Portable: Lovers Arcana Yukari Takeba social link guide

By Georgina Young
persona-3-portable-tartarus
Guides

Persona 3 Portable: All missing people in Tartarus, deadlines, and where to find them

By Georgina Young