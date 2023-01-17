Persona 3 Portable: Priestess Arcana Fuuka Yamagishi social link guide

While Mitsuru will start off leading your team around Tartarus, after you rescue Fuuka from the 254 floor dungeon, she’ll join your team. She will take over as the oracle of each mission, telling you where to find lost souls, and how many enemies are on each floor.

Here is everything you need to know about the Priestess social link.

Priestess Arcana social link: What is Scathath?

You will have to be level 64 before you can craft Scathath. You also have to max out the Priestess Arcana social link by talking to Fuuka at the cooking club. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Scathach resists pierce, ice, wind, and light, and is only weak to fire.

Scathath is a strong defensive piece and resists pierce, ice, wind, and light, while only being weak to fire. This weakness can of course be removed with a fire-dodging or blocking accessory. It also can learn a number of powerful ice and wind-type attacks.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Myriad Arrows

Level 66 - Amrita

Level 67 - Magarudyne

Level 69 - Power Charge

Level 72 - Invigorate 3

Priestess Arcana social link: How to start the social link with Fuuka Yamagishi?

Both the female and the male protagonist have a social link with Fuuka, but only the male protagonist can romance her. The Priestess Arcana social link will be started on June 15. Fuuka will be standing near the bathrooms outside your classroom. You will need Rank 2 Courage in order to accompany her to the cooking club.

Go to a cooking class with Fuuka to start the social link.

Fuuka will stand in the same spot on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday after school, where you can accompany her to the cooking class.

Priestess Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Fuuka Yamagishi

It is advised that you bring a Priestess persona with you to max out this social link; otherwise, you will have to hang out with Fuuka more than 10 times in order to max out the link. While she is romanceable as the male protagonist, she doesn’t take too long to complete her social link. If you use the female protagonist, you will make homemade sweets during the club, which you can give to others on days out for +3 affection.

Fuuka can call you during your days off, come to you at lunchtime, and can hang out with you as you walk Koromaru. Agreeing at lunchtime will usually increase your social rank, but agreeing on a day off never will. Walking Koromaru with her will award you three affection points for both characters. There is also a chance to meet another character while out. Completing Rank 1 of her social link will award you with Dog Food, which will let you start Koromaru’s social link.

Agreeing at lunchtime will usually increase your social rank, but agreeing on a day off never will.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. We played as the female protagonist, and answers for the male protagonist may be slightly different. The correct dialogue options are: