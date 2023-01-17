Persona 3 Portable: Emperor Arcana Hidetoshi Odagari social link guide

Hidetoshi is a member of the student council, and after Mitsuru asks you to join, you’ll meet the ambitious student. Both protagonists can create a social link with Hidetoshi, but he will only profess his love for the female protagonist.

Here is everything you need to know about the Emperor social link.

Emperor Arcana social link: What is Odin?

Odin is one of the easier personas to craft, but you will have to be level 57 before you can craft it. You also have to max out the Emperor Arcana social link by talking to Hidetoshi at the student council. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Odin’s power is based around Electric-type attacks, but it has a glaring weakness to Wind-type attacks. It’s important to equip a Wind negating accessory if you want to use it. However, Odin might be the strongest Electric user in the game, which can be helpful in the final fight.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Ziodyne

Start - Vile Assault

Start - Maziodyne

- Maziodyne Level 60 - Elec Amp

- Elec Amp Level 63 - Thunder Reign

- Thunder Reign Level 65 - Spell Master

Emperor Arcana social link: How to start the social link with Hidetoshi Odagari?

The Hidetoshi Arcana social link can be started any time after April 27. To initiate it, wait for Mitsuru to ask you to join the Student Council. Go to the Faculty Office on 1F, then back up to the Student Council Room near your classroom on 2F.

To rank up this social link, you have to attend Student Council whenever it is on.

While you will see Hidetoshi hanging out near the school shop on certain days, this isn’t how you rank up the social link. Instead, you have to attend Student Council whenever it is on. This is Monday, Wednesday, and Friday after school except in the weeks coming up to exams.

Emperor Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Hidetoshi Odagari

It is advised that you bring an Emperor persona with you to max out this social link; otherwise, you will have to attend Student Council more than 10 times in order to max out the link. Hidetoshi’s link is one of the easier ones to max out, and it shouldn’t take too many visits with the persona, and by picking the right options.

Hidetoshi won’t call you during your days off, but he can come to you at lunchtime and ask for you to join him at the Student Council. Attending on these days usually ensures a rank-up.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. There are small dialogue differences between the male and female routes. We played as the female protagonist. The correct dialogue options are: