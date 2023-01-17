Persona 3 Portable: Strength Arcana Koromaru social link guide

Despite being a dog, Koromaru is a powerful persona user and not too shabby with a dagger either. He’s one of the most useful social links as not only does he unlock the Sun social link, but he can also help you gain affection with your other teammates.

Here is everything you need to know about the Strength social link.

Strength Arcana social link: What is Siegfried?

You will have to be level 59 before you can craft Siegfried. You also have to max out the Strength Arcana social link by taking Koromaru for a walk at night. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Siegfried is only weak to Dark-type one-hit KO moves, but this weakness can be negated with the right accessory or enough Homunculi in your inventory. It blocks Slash and Light attacks to compensate for this weakness. Siegfried also deals a lot of heavy physical damage.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Tempest Slash

Power Charge

Auto Masuku

Level 62 - High Counter

Level 63 - Vorpal Blade

Level 65 - Arms Master

Level 66 - 2hSwd Master

Strength Arcana social link: How to start the social link with Koromaru?

Both the male and female protagonists can walk Koromaru, but only the female can start a social link. The Strength Arcana social link is one of the late-game social links, and can only be started after August 15.

Koromaru is a small white and gray Shiba Inu with red eyes.

To start the link you must first have started the Priestess social link, and Fuuka will give you Dog Food when you finish Rank 1. If you feed it to him on this night, he will be happy enough to go for a walk. Koromaru is available in the dorm every night, but he doesn’t always feel up for going out.

Strength Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Koromaru

It is advised that you bring a Strength persona with you to max out this social link to help speed up the rank-ups. Despite being a late-game link he is one of the hardest links to max out, and requires a lot of affection.

Sometimes when you ask Koromaru out it will tell you that another teammate can go with you. The social link will not rank up at this time, but you will gain affection for Koromaru, your teammate, and other characters you meet while out.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are: