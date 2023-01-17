Persona 3 Portable: Empress Arcana Mitsuru Kijiro social link guide

While Mitsuru Kirijo is one of the founding members of SEES, she is actually one of the last social links you can start in Persona 3 Portable. She also has one of the more difficult requirements to start her link, and produces one of the strongest ultimate personas.

Here is everything you need to know about the Empress social link.

Empress Arcana social link: What is Alilat?

You will have to be level 84 before you can craft Alilat. You also have to max out the Empress Arcana social link by talking to Mitsuru after school. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Alilat is a defensive piece, as it resists and later repels all physical attacks. It also learns moves to increase recovery, and most importantly, reflect Magic attacks back to the user, closing up its weaknesses. Alilat is only weak to dark-type one-hit KO attacks, which can be negated through accessories.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Regenerate 3

Regenerate 3 Start - Makarakarn

Makarakarn Start - Mabufudyne

- Mabufudyne Level 88 - Repel Slash

Repel Slash Level 89 - Repel Strike

Repel Strike Level 90 - Repel Pierce

Empress Arcana social link: How to start the social link with Mitsuru Kirijo?

Both the female and the male protagonist have a social link with Mitsuru, but neither can romance her. The Empress Arcana social link is one of the late-game social links, and can only be started after November 21.

Mitsuru

Talk to Mitsuru outside the faculty office on 1F of the school, after school in order to start the link. You will need to have Max Rank Academics before she will agree to your invite. Mitsuru will stand in the same spot on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday after school, where you can accompany her on the walk home.

Empress Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Mitsuru Kijiro

It is advised that you bring an Empress persona with you to max out this social link. Otherwise, you will have to hang out with Mitsuru more than 10 times in order to max out the link. As a late-game link, she is not too difficult to maximize.

Mitsuru can call you during your days off, come to you at lunchtime, and can hang out with you as you walk Koromaru. Agreeing at lunchtime will usually increase your social rank, but agreeing on a day off never will. Walking Koromaru with her will award you three affection points for both characters. There is also a chance to meet another character while out.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. We played as the female protagonist and answers for the male protagonist may be slightly different. The correct dialogue options are: