Persona 3 Portable: Tower Arcana the unusual monk social link guide

Tower Arcana social link: What is Chi You?

You will have to be level 86 before you can craft Chi You, and have maxed out the Tower Arcana social link by talking to Mutatsu at Escapade. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

Chi You is based around dealing heavy physical damage, and is a great addition if the rest of your team is focused on magic users. This is also boosted by Arms Master which halves the cost of all physical moves. It also absorbs or resists all physical damage, and is only weak to Electric attacks.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Vorpal Blade

Start - Invigorate 3

Level 89 - Primal Force

Level 91 - Absorb Strike

Level 92 - Arms Master

Tower Arcana social link: How to start the social link with the unusual monk?

The Tower Arcana social link can be started any time after May 14. To initiate it, you must have already reached the Chariot Arcana social link rank 3. After you have reached this, talk to this person, and they will tell you about a drunken monk who hangs out on the top floor of Escapade in Paulownia Mall.

Mutatsu is a drunken monk who hangs out on the top floor of Escapade in Paulownia Mall.

You will need Courage rank 4 in order to speak to Mutatsu. After you speak to him once, you need to go downstairs and talk to the bartender. Then go around the floor and speak to everyone to get their order. The order the bartender asks for the drinks is the same order you ask. The drinks are Margarita, Bloody Mary, Screwdriver, and Oolong Tea.

Mutatsu will be available in Escapade on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights.

Tower Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Mutatsu

It is advised that you bring a Tower persona with you to max out this social link; otherwise, you will have to visit him more than ten times to deepen your bond. The unusual monk will not call you, or talk to you at lunchtime, so it can be hard to determine when your bond will deepen.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are: