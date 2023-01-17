Persona 3 Portable: Hierophant Arcana old couple social link guide

Starting Bunkichi and Mitsuko’s social link is important early on, when you have few other links to expand. They are available on Sunday in the daytime, which you often have free, until you start the Sun social link. They also provide you with a number of medicines, and allow you to start the Temperance social link.

Here is everything you need to know about the Hierophant social link.

Hierophant Arcana social link: What is Kohryu?

You will have to be level 66 before you can craft Kohryu, and have maxed out the Hierophant Arcana social link by talking to Bunkichi and Mitsuko. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

It is one of the best healing personas in the game, has no weaknesses, and blocks light magic. It not only has great defenses, learning further blocking moves, but can also keep your whole party healthy.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Samarecarm

- Samarecarm Start - Mediarahan

- Mediarahan Start - Weary Thrust

- Weary Thrust Level 68 - Invigorate 3

- Invigorate 3 Level 70 - Makarakarn

- Makarakarn Level 71 - Null Strike

- Null Strike Level 73 - Null Pierce

Hierophant Arcana social link: How to start the social link with the old couple?

The Hierophant Arcana social link can be started any time after April 25. To initiate it, you must visit Bookworms in the Iwatodai Strip Mall after it reopens. It can be found near the spiraling staircase.

After you speak to them once, you will have to return to your school and pick up a leaf from the persimmon tree. This can be found in the outside section between the 1F club corridor, and the sports area. Once you have the leaf, return to Bookworms to start the social link.

Bunkichi and Mitsuko will be available in Bookworms every day except Monday.

Bunkichi is one of the characters that will go missing in Tartarus on September 12, and if he is not rescued by October 4 you will be unable to complete the Hierophant social link. If you have not finished the social link by this time, you can rescue him from the 149F of the tower.

Hierophant Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Bunkichi and Mitsuko

It is advised that you bring a Hierophant persona with you to max out this social link; otherwise, you will have to visit them at times when it won’t deepen your bond. The old couple will not call you, or talk to you at lunchtime so it can be hard to determine when your bond will deepen.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are: