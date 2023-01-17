Persona 3 Portable: Chariot Arcana Rio Iwasaki social link guide

New to Persona 3 Portable, Rio Iwasaki is the captain of the sports team whether you join the tennis or the volleyball club. She’s available early on, and eager to make friends with you making this one an easy link to check off.

Here is everything you need to know about the Chariot social link.

Chariot Arcana social link: What is Thor?

Thor is one of the easier ultimate personas to fuse, as you will only have to be level 51 before you can craft Thor. You also have to max out the Chariot Arcana social link by talking to Rio at the sports club. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

As you might expect, Thor’s skills are based on Electric skills, and it is very powerful as an attacking persona. It also blocks Strike and Electric-type attacks but is weak to Wind, making it vulnerable.

Here are the moves it learns:

Start - Ziodyne

Ziodyne Start - Vicious Strike

Vicious Strike Start - High Counter

- High Counter Level 55 - Auto-Mataru

Auto-Mataru Level 59 - Elec Amp

Elec Amp Level 60 - Heavy Master

Chariot Arcana social link: How to start the social link with Rio Iwasaki?

The Chariot Arcana social link can be started any time after April 24. To initiate it, you have to go to the sports clubs on 1F of the school. You can find it past the outside area with the persimmon tree. There are two clubs; tennis and volleyball. Either of them will start the social link with Rio. There is almost no change in dialogue outside of a few minor details regarding each sport.

You can start the social link with Rio by going to either the tennis or volleyball sports club.

If you do not join a sports club before May 27 you will be forced to join a club, and the link will start automatically. Rio is available for the majority of the game as long as school is available. The sports training during the summer does not advance this social link. You can find her outside your classroom on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday after school.

Chariot Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Rio Iwasaki

It is advised that you bring a Chariot persona with you to max out this social link; otherwise, you will have to attend the sports club more than 10 times in order to max out the link. As Rio is available for a long time, her link is one of the harder ones to rank up.

Bring a Chariot persona with you to maximize this social link.

Rio can call you during your days off, and also come to you at lunchtime to ask if you are coming to the club. Agreeing at lunchtime will usually increase your social rank, but agreeing on a day off never will.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are: