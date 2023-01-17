Skip to main content
Persona 3 Portable: Devil Arcana President Tanaka social link guide

Here’s how to start and complete the Devil Arcana Social Link in Persona 3 Portable

Maxing out your social links is an important part of any Persona game. It allows you to craft higher-level personas, and gives you the most powerful persona of that arcana type.

For the Devil Arcana, this is Beelzebub, a powerful persona with Wind, Electric and Counter-type magic. Here’s how to start and complete the Devil Arcana Social Link in Persona 3 Portable.

You will have to be level 81 before you can craft Beelzebub, and have maxed out the Devil Arcana social link by talking to President Tanaka. However, it will automatically gain 10 levels thanks to your maxed-out social link.

It is particularly strong due to its resistances. It is immune to status effects, Strike, Electric, and Wind-based damage. Beelzebub also reflects Dark attacks back at the user. It is weak to Fire- and Light- though.

Here are the moves it learns:

  • Start - Magarudyne
  • Start - Makarakarn
  • Level 83 - Primal Force
  • Level 84 - Maziodyne
  • Level 85 - High Counter
  • Level 87 - Victory Cry - Restores all HP and SP after battle
The Devil Arcana social link can be started any time after May 23. To initiate it, you must first reach Rank 2 on the Hermit social link if you are playing as the girl, or Rank 4 if you are playing as the boy. After this, the Hermit will tell you about a TV show host that hangs out at Paulownia Mall.

Tanaka will ask you to give him money to start the social link.

You must also have Charm Rank 2 before President Tanaka will notice you. He will ask you to give him ¥20,000, ¥10,000, and ¥10,000 on three different nights. After you give him the money, you can initiate the social link.

President Tanaka will be available in the mall on Monday, Tuesday, and Saturday night if playing as the girl, and Tuesday and Saturday night if playing as the boy.

President Tanaka is one of the easier social links to max out, as he appears to always go up a rank if you choose the correct dialogue options. This means you do not need to have a Devil Arcana Persona with you in order to progress the social link.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are:

  • Rank 1 - Choose any
  • Rank 2 - Placebo.
  • Rank 3 - I am.
  • Rank 4 - I have.
  • Rank 5 - Who?
    • It’s all about money!
  • Rank 6 - Sounds like fun!
  • Rank 7 - Kind of…
    • The organic one.
  • Rank 8 - Good for you.
  • Rank 9 - Choose any
  • Rank 10 - No dialogue options.

