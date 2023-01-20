Persona 4 Golden: Lovers Arcana Rise Kujikawa social link guide

Idol superstar Rise is one of your friends and teammates in Persona 4 Golden. As a party member, progressing through her social link will offer useful and often powerful abilities in combat, so you’ll want to make sure you max it out as early as you can.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lovers Arcana social link.

Lovers Arcana social link: What is Ishtar?

Ishtar is an incredibly useful late-game persona, requiring players to be at level 71 to fuse it. You’ll also have to max out the Lovers Arcana social link by growing your friendship with party member Rise.

Ishtar’s power is based around healing skills, but it has a weakness to Wind-type attacks, which shouldn’t cause too much of a problem once leveled up. Players should equip Wind negating accessories if they want to use it before level 77. Odin is the most powerful healing personas in the game, with immunity to Electric attacks and eventually Wind attacks too.

Here are the moves Ishtar learns:

Start - Mediarahan

- Mediarahan Start - Mutudi

- Mutudi Start - Samarecarm

- Samarecarm Level 73 - Maziodyne

- Maziodyne Level 75 - Amrita

- Amrita Level 76 - Spell Master

- Spell Master Level 77 - Absorb Wind

- Absorb Wind Level 78 - Salvation

Lovers Arcana Social Link: How to start the social link with Rise Kujikawa

RIse's social link starts automatically.

Rise’s Lovers Arcana social link starts automatically on July 23. It’s activated by a story sequence, so players won’t have to go out of their way to get started.

After initiating the social link, Kanji will be available to hang out with on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, except on days when it’s raining, during which she’s unavailable. She’s located at 1F of the Classroom Building on weekdays, and at the South Shopping District on Sundays and holidays.

The last day to increase social link rank for the Lovers Arcana is November 27, so if you want to max out the social link and unlock Ishtar and Rise’s ultimate Persona Kanzeon you’ll have to do it before then.

Lovers Arcana social link: All correct dialogue options for Rise Kujikawa

It’s recommended that players bring a Lovers persona with them to max out this social link, otherwise it could take much longer than necessary to max out the link. Rise’s link is very easy to rank up, with no requirements outside of spending time together and answering questions the right way. One rank does have an option that requires Understanding, but it provides the same amount of points as another answer, so it’s not required.

Rise is also one of the romanceable characters in Persona 4 Golden, with some dialogue choices changing depending on whether or not you enter into a relationship with her. These will be clearly marked.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are: