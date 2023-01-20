Skip to main content
Persona 4 Golden: Lovers Arcana Rise Kujikawa social link guide

Persona 4 Golden: Lovers Arcana Rise Kujikawa social link guide

Rise is also one of the romanceable characters in Persona 4 Golden

Rise is also one of the romanceable characters in Persona 4 Golden

Idol superstar Rise is one of your friends and teammates in Persona 4 Golden. As a party member, progressing through her social link will offer useful and often powerful abilities in combat, so you’ll want to make sure you max it out as early as you can.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lovers Arcana social link.

Ishtar is an incredibly useful late-game persona, requiring players to be at level 71 to fuse it. You’ll also have to max out the Lovers Arcana social link by growing your friendship with party member Rise.

Ishtar’s power is based around healing skills, but it has a weakness to Wind-type attacks, which shouldn’t cause too much of a problem once leveled up. Players should equip Wind negating accessories if they want to use it before level 77. Odin is the most powerful healing personas in the game, with immunity to Electric attacks and eventually Wind attacks too.

Here are the moves Ishtar learns:

  • Start - Mediarahan
  • Start - Mutudi
  • Start - Samarecarm
  • Level 73 - Maziodyne
  • Level 75 - Amrita
  • Level 76 - Spell Master
  • Level 77 - Absorb Wind
  • Level 78 - Salvation
RIse's social link starts automatically.

RIse's social link starts automatically.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rise’s Lovers Arcana social link starts automatically on July 23. It’s activated by a story sequence, so players won’t have to go out of their way to get started.

After initiating the social link, Kanji will be available to hang out with on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, except on days when it’s raining, during which she’s unavailable. She’s located at 1F of the Classroom Building on weekdays, and at the South Shopping District on Sundays and holidays.

The last day to increase social link rank for the Lovers Arcana is November 27, so if you want to max out the social link and unlock Ishtar and Rise’s ultimate Persona Kanzeon you’ll have to do it before then.

It’s recommended that players bring a Lovers persona with them to max out this social link, otherwise it could take much longer than necessary to max out the link. Rise’s link is very easy to rank up, with no requirements outside of spending time together and answering questions the right way. One rank does have an option that requires Understanding, but it provides the same amount of points as another answer, so it’s not required.

Rise is also one of the romanceable characters in Persona 4 Golden, with some dialogue choices changing depending on whether or not you enter into a relationship with her. These will be clearly marked.

If you do not see a dialogue choice listed, then what you choose doesn’t make a difference to progression. The correct dialogue options are:

  • Rank 1 - Automatic
  • Rank 2 - Just order takeout.
  • Rank 3 - You come here often?
  • Rank 4 - Grab her hand and run.
    • Go along with her.
    • I don’t mind.
  • Rank 5 - All the time.
    • I don’t know.
  • Rank 6 - Having second thoughts?
    • If you’re serious…
  • Rank 7 - That part doesn’t matter.
    • Move closer to her.
  • Rank 8 - Choose any.
    • Romance: Hold her.
  • Rank 9 - How was it?
    • Risette is Rise, too.
  • Rank 10 - Choose any.

persona-4-golden-rise
Guides

Persona 4 Golden: Lovers Arcana Rise Kujikawa social link guide

By Oliver Brandt
persona-4-golden-naoto
Guides

Persona 4 Golden: Fortune Arcana Naoto Shirogane social link guide

By Oliver Brandt
Monster Hunter Rise weapons explained: Which weapon is right for you - An anime man with a worn face and pointy gray hair is wearing chain mail, a gold necklace, and a second necklace made of large teeth. On his back are two long swords with red leather handles. His expression is grim, but determined
Guides

Monster Hunter Rise weapons explained: Which weapon is right for you

By Josh Broadwell
FIFA-23-Chloe-Kelly
Features

Women athletes shouldn’t be the token diversity in your games

By Georgina Young
A Nintendo Switch console.
News

Nintendo Switch production to rise, casting doubts on succession

By Marco Wutz
saori-persona-3-portable-large
Guides

Persona 3 Portable: Answers to all school questions

By Georgina Young
Mice on the ocean in a rowboat
Guides

Free online games that will keep you busy for hours

By Ryan Woodrow and Marco Wutz
Blizzard Entertainment logo in white on blue background.
News

Blizzard’s China divorce is an ugly one

By Marco Wutz