PlayStation State of Play May 2024: start times and what to expect
After weeks of rumors, Sony has finally confirmed it will reveal more information about its upcoming PS5 games this week. PlayStation will broadcast a new State of Play showcase on May 30, which will focus on the company’s new releases for the second half of 2024.
The announcement came at the last minute, at least relative to Sony’s standards. Usually, a State of Play is announced a few days before the broadcast, but Sony only gave a day’s notice to gamers this time.
Before you get excited about new PS5 games, you’ll need to know when 2024’s second State of Play begins, so we’ve compiled its start times all around the world. We’ve also compiled every rumor heading into it, so you can set your expectations at the right level.
State of Play May 2024: start times
This month’s State of Play will take place on May 30, 2024, at 3:00 PM PT, and here’s what that means for the rest of gamers worldwide:
- May 30 - 3 pm PT
- May 30 - 6 pm ET
- May 30 - 11 pm BST
- May 31 - 3:30 am IST
- May 31 - 12 am CEST
- May 31 - 7 am JST
Sony has confirmed that the event will have announcements for PS5 and PS VR2 games. First-party games from PlayStation Studios will also be shown off, so expect some big hitters. The State of Play broadcast will last for a little over 30 minutes, and focus on 14 games.
State of Play May 2024: where to watch
You can watch the broadcast on PlayStation’s official channels on YouTube, Twitch and TikTok. We have embedded the YouTube stream here for your convenience:
You can watch the broadcast as a VOD afterward as well, and PlayStation will upload individual videos for the announcements following the showcase.
As for co-streaming, PlayStation states that the broadcast may contain copyrighted music, so you’ll need to be wary of that. Of course, you could skip or mute sections with copyrighted music for your stream to avoid any DMCA-related issues.
What games to expect from Sony’s State of Play May 2024
It should be noted that this is not the annual PlayStation showcase, so don’t expect all of Sony’s big hitters. The company had previously announced that 2024 won’t have any franchise sequels, so that rules out announcements for Ghost of Tsushima 2 or Spider-Man 3.
The State of Plays usually features smaller games with occasional first-party announcements, and we already know a few things about the latter. Thanks to a leak from Bilbil-kun on Dealabs, we know that PlayStation is planning a God of War Ragnarok PC port, so expect an announcement regarding that. The same leaker has also claimed that Sony will show off gameplay from Concord, the upcoming multiplayer FPS game from Firewalk Studios. Team Asobi, the developers of Astro’s Playroom, is also rumored to be working on a new Astro Bot game, which could be shown off at the event.
Here is a list of announcements that are expected from today’s State of Play based on rumors and educated guesses:
- God of War Ragnarok PC port announcement
- New Astro Bot game reveal
- Gameplay reveal for Concord
- Gameplay reveal for Fairgame$
- New trailer for Monster Hunter: Wilds
- New trailer for Silent Hill 2 Remake
- Final trailer for Destiny 2: The The Final Shape
- Announcement of PS VR2 to PC adapter