God of War Ragnarok is PlayStation’s next PC port, claims leaker
PlayStation may bring God of War Ragnarok to PC soon, according to a reliable leaker. The announcement may come during a PlayStation showcase that, according to various reports, is being planned to broadcast later this month.
The leak comes from Billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked various PlayStation releases and announcements in the past on Dealabs. At this point, a leak from Billbil-kun means it's only a matter of days before PlayStation officially confirms it.
God of War Ragnarok was released in 2022 to critical acclaim, including a 10/10 review from GLHF. It went on to become the fastest-selling game in PlayStation's history, a feat that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would match. It received a free update last year in the form of a challenging rogue-lite mode, which also acted as an epilogue. The hype train wouldn't stop there, as Sony is currently developing a God of War live-action series that will debut on Prime Video.
PlayStation's next PC port is Ghost of Tsushima, which arrives on PC on May 21, 2024. The game will launch with PC-exclusive features like DLSS, ultrawide resolution support, and a new PlayStation overlay. It will be PlayStation's first PC port to support PSN trophies, hinting at cross-save support coming at a later date.
PC players will also be able to play against PlayStation players in the game's multiplayer mode, Legends, although they'll need to link their Steam and PSN accounts together. However, that feature may be dropped later on if Sony's recent backtracking for Helldivers 2 is any indication.