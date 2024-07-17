Video Games

Pokémon Go Better Together: all Timed Research Tasks

Find all tasks and rewards available during Better Together

Marco Wutz

Better Together is part of this year’s Ultra Unlock series in Pokémon Go and will run from July 17, 2024, at 10am local time to July 22, 2024, at 8pm local time. It comes with a host of bonuses, as is tradition for the Ultra Unlock events following Go Fest. 

Table of Contents

  1. Pokémon Go Better Together: Timed Research Tasks
  2. Pokémon Go Better Together: Field Research Tasks

Players benefit from quadruple Catch XP, double Catch Candy, double Friendship XP, and the introduction of Tandemaus and its evolution, Maushold – including the especially rare variant containing three instead of four creatures. Among the bonuses you can enjoy are a free Timed Research as well as several event-exclusive Field Research Tasks.

Find all Pokémon Go Better Together tasks and rewards below.

Pokémon Go Better Together: Timed Research Tasks

The Timed Research Tasks for Pokémon Go Better Together will be available exclusively during the event’s runtime, from July 17, 2024, at 10am local time to July 22, 2024, at 8pm local time – this means that if you want to claim all of the available rewards, you need to finish the missions ahead of that deadline.

Here are all Pokémon Go Better Together Timed Research Tasks:

Step 1 of 2

  • Catch 30 Pokémon: Sneasel
  • Complete 5 Field Research Tasks: Marowak
  • Explore 3 km: Raichu
  • Earn 20,000 XP: Yamask
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x5,000, Stardust x2,500, Tandemaus

Step 2 of 2

  • Catch 30 Pokémon: Hisuian Sneasel
  • Complete 5 Field Research Tasks: Alolan Marowak
  • Explore 3 km: Alolan Raichu
  • Earn 20,000 XP: Galarian Yamask
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x10,000, Stardust x5,000, Tandemaus

Pokémon Go Better Together: Field Research Tasks

The event-exclusive Field Research Tasks are available from spinning PokéStops during Better Together from July 17, 2024, at 10am local time to July 22, 2024, at 8pm local time. Unlike Timed Research Tasks, Field Research Tasks stick around even after the event has ended, as long as you’ve got enough space in your Research Task tab – so feel free to take your time completing them, as you won’t lose out on any rewards.

Here are all Pokémon Go Better Together Field Research Tasks:

  • Catch 10 Pokémon: Koffing, Combee, or Tandemaus
  • Power up Pokémon 5 times: Voltorb, Hisuian Voltorb, or Tandemaus
  • Power up Pokémon 10 times: Vanillite, Deino, or Tandemaus
  • Evolve a Pokémon: Slowpoke, Galarian Slowpoke, or Tandemaus
  • Send 2 Gifts to friends: Darumaka, Galarian Darumaka, or Tandemaus
  • Trade a Pokémon: Tandemaus
  • Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms: Stardust x5,000, Poké Ball x5, Potion x2, or Tandemaus

