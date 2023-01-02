Pokémon Go: All 5-Star Raids in January 2023

There is no New Year's resting period for Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go: some mighty monsters appear ready for battle in the mobile game’s 5-Star Raids throughout January 2023.

You can participate in 5-Star Raids alone or with a group by using up a Raid Pass at a gym or activating the long distance version of the item from anywhere with an internet connection, though your Pokémon will do less damage from far away. Defeating the raids boss in these battles allows you to catch the vanquished foe for your own team and rewards you with items and candy.

Pokémon Go: 5-Star Raids in January 2023

Niantic / The Pokémon Company January 1 to 10: Reshiram with Fusion Flare as a guaranteed move; Shiny is available. A Raid Hour featuring Reshiram will take place on January 4 from 6 to 7 pm local time. Niantic / The Pokémon Company January 10 to 18: Zekrom with Fusion Bolt as a guaranteed move; Shiny is available. A Raid Hour featuring Zekrom will take place on January 11 from 6 to 7 pm local time. Niantic / The Pokémon Company January 18 to 25: Regice; Shiny is available. A Raid Hour featuring Regice will take place on January 18 from 6 to 7 pm local time. Niantic / The Pokémon Company January 25 to February 1: Tapu Koko; Shiny is available for the first time ever. A Raid Hour featuring Tapu Koko will take place on January 25 from 6 to 7 pm local time.

A new raid boss always replaces their predecessor at 10 am local time on the given dates.

While Special Research Tasks sometimes feature Legendary Pokémon and there are a few other ways to get certain Legendaries, 5-Star Raids are the most surefire path to add these powerful monsters to your collection and fill out their entry in the Pokédex.

