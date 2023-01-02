Skip to main content
Pokémon Go: All 5-Star Raids in January 2023

Pokémon Go: All 5-Star Raids in January 2023

Shiny Tapu Koko and special moves await you
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Niantic

Shiny Tapu Koko and special moves await you

There is no New Year's resting period for Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go: some mighty monsters appear ready for battle in the mobile game’s 5-Star Raids throughout January 2023.

You can participate in 5-Star Raids alone or with a group by using up a Raid Pass at a gym or activating the long distance version of the item from anywhere with an internet connection, though your Pokémon will do less damage from far away. Defeating the raids boss in these battles allows you to catch the vanquished foe for your own team and rewards you with items and candy.

Pokémon Go: 5-Star Raids in January 2023

Reshiram on the Pokémon Go Fire-type background.

January 1 to 10: Reshiram with Fusion Flare as a guaranteed move; Shiny is available.

A Raid Hour featuring Reshiram will take place on January 4 from 6 to 7 pm local time.

Zekrom on the Pokémon Go Electric-type background.

January 10 to 18: Zekrom with Fusion Bolt as a guaranteed move; Shiny is available.

A Raid Hour featuring Zekrom will take place on January 11 from 6 to 7 pm local time.

Regice on the Pokémon Go Ice-type background.

January 18 to 25: Regice; Shiny is available.

A Raid Hour featuring Regice will take place on January 18 from 6 to 7 pm local time.

Tapu Koko on the Pokémon Go Fairy-type background.

January 25 to February 1: Tapu Koko; Shiny is available for the first time ever.

A Raid Hour featuring Tapu Koko will take place on January 25 from 6 to 7 pm local time.

A new raid boss always replaces their predecessor at 10 am local time on the given dates.

While Special Research Tasks sometimes feature Legendary Pokémon and there are a few other ways to get certain Legendaries, 5-Star Raids are the most surefire path to add these powerful monsters to your collection and fill out their entry in the Pokédex.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pokémon Go also offers a plethora of Spotlight Hours in January 2023. We also have guides helping you find all the regional Pokémon in the game and getting all the Eeveelutions wrapped up.

A crowded park with Pokémon Go gyms.
Guides

Pokémon Go: All 5-Star Raids in January 2023

By Marco Wutz
vampire survivors (4)
News

Not even Vampire Survivors’ creator knows why it’s so good

By Marco Wutz
A few Pokémon stroll around in a snowy landscape.
Guides

Pokémon Go: All Spotlight Hours in January 2023

By Marco Wutz
best xbox games glhf (10)
Features

10 best Xbox games of 2022

By Dave Aubrey
Eevee on the Pokémon Go Normal-type background.
Guides

Pokémon Go: How to evolve Eevee in 2023

By Marco Wutz
A map of Europa with different Pokémon on top.
Guides

Pokémon Go: All regional Pokémon locations in 2023

By Marco Wutz
kirby-and-the-forgotten-land
Guides

The best Nintendo Switch games of 2022

By Georgina Young
elden-ring-progression-going-to-leyndell[1]
Features

The best games of 2022

By Kirk McKeand