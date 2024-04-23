Video Games

Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto: all Research Tasks

Check out all tasks and rewards of this surprise event

Marco Wutz

Niantic

Wasn’t it supposed to be Sustainability Week in Pokémon Go right now? Yes, it sure was – but Niantic wants you to Rediscover Kanto in a surprise event lasting until May 9, 2024, even though the majority of the player base is absolutely sick of seeing Pokémon from that region with many creatures from newer locations of the series still missing from the game.

So, back to Kanto we go. Aside from some bonuses and the fact that Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur can get their Community Day moves if you evolve them during this event, it has a few Special Research and Field Research Tasks in store for you.

Here are all Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto Research Tasks and rewards.

Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto: Special Research Tasks

You can claim this Special Research by simply logging into the game between now and May 9, 2024, at 8pm local time. Once you’ve acquired the missions in this way, you can complete all five steps and claim their rewards whenever you want.

Here are all Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto Special Research Tasks:

Step 1 of 5

  • Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Bulbasaur
  • Feed your buddy 5 times: Charmander
  • Catch 20 Pokémon from the Kanto region: Squirtle
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x5,000, Stardust x2,500, Lucky Egg x1

Step 2 of 5

  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Poké Ball x20
  • Play with your buddy 3 times: Great Ball x15
  • Catch 30 Pokémon from the Kanto region: Ultra Ball x10
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x5,000, Stardust x2,500, Fast TM x3

Step 3 of 5

  • Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Razz Berry x10
  • Earn 25 hearts with your buddy: Nanab Berry x10
  • Catch 40 Pokémon from the Kanto region: Pinap Berry x10
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x5,000, Stardust x2,500, Charge TM x3

Step 4 of 5

  • Use 20 Berries to help catch Pokémon: Bulbasaur Candy x25
  • Earn 4 Candies exploring with your buddy: Charmander Candy x25
  • Catch 50 Pokémon from the Kanto region: Squirtle Candy x25
  • Complete all tasks in this step: XP x5,000, Stardust x2,500, Lure x1

Step 5 of 5

  • Use 151 Berries to help catch Pokémon: XP x15,100
  • Earn 15,100 Stardust: XP x15,100
  • Catch 151 Pokémon from the Kanto region: XP x15,100
  • Complete all tasks in this step: Stardust x10,000, Incubator x1

Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto: Field Research Tasks

There is one Field Research Task you can get by spinning the photo discs at PokéStops during the event – so until May 9, 2024, at 8pm local time. Once you’ve got it in your inventory, you can finish it whenever you want.

Here are all Pokémon Go Rediscover Kanto Field Research Tasks:

  • Power up Pokémon 5 times: Mega Energy (Venusaur) x25, Mega Energy (Charizard) x25, or Mega Energy (Blastoise) x25

That’s that – welcome back to Kanto.

