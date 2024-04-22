Video Games

Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024: all Research Tasks

Check all tasks and rewards Sustainability Week has to offer

Sustainability Week in Pokémon Go runs from April 22 to April 26, 2024, and is a yearly reminder of the threat to our environment – a theme that’s definitely not out of place in a Pokémon game.

Aside from various bonuses, the event has brand-new Field Research Tasks and a couple of Collection Challenges in store to keep players busy. Still, this can’t quite cover up the fact that Sustainability Week has been downgraded in terms of content year after year – a comparison makes it very difficult not to become disappointed.

Be as it may, here are all Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024 tasks and rewards.

Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024: Field Research Tasks

Field Research Tasks exclusive to Sustainability Week 2024 will be available from spinning the photo discs at PokéStops during the event, which is ending on April 26, 2024, at 8pm local time. Once you’ve got the missions in your inventory, you can complete them whenever you wish.

Here are all Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024 Field Research Tasks:

  • Catch 5 Pokémon: Binacle
  • Catch 10 Pokémon: Foongus
  • Explore 1 km: Trubbish
  • Explore 2 km: Drilbur
  • Hatch an Egg: Combee

Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024: Collection Challenges

The Sustainability Week 2024 Collection Challenges need to be completed before the event ends on April 26, 2024, at 8pm local time in order to claim their rewards, so be sure to do so ahead of the deadline.

Here are all Pokémon Go Sustainability Week 2024 Collection Challenges:

Collection Challenge: Drilbur

  • Drilbur (Wild, Field Research)
  • Excadrill (Evolution)
  • Rewards: XP x10,000 and Stardust x5,000

Collection Challenge: Trubbish

  • Trubbish (Wild, Field Research)
  • Garbodor (Evolution)
  • Rewards: XP x10,000 and Stardust x5,000

As you can see, this event doesn’t have all that much to offer when it comes to missions, so you should be able to complete these tasks with ease and enjoy the small rewards they offer.

