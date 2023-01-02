Pokémon Go: All Spotlight Hours in January 2023

New year, new month, old program: Some things may have changed with 2023 arriving, but Pokémon Go sticks to tradition by offering weekly Spotlight Hours all throughout January.

Spotlight Hours in Pokémon Go always take place on Tuesday from 6 to 7 pm local time, drastically improving a single Pokémons spawn rate during this time frame. This improves your chance of encountering a Shiny variant of the monster, if that is available in the game, as well as catching and evolving a particularly strong specimen for your battle team.

Each Spotlight Hour also has a bonus in tow which might prove useful to you even if the star of the show during one event isn’t relevant for your needs.

Pokémon Go: Spotlight Hours in January 2023

Niantic / The Pokémon Company January 3: Alolan Sandshrew, 2x XP for evolving Pokémon; Shiny is available. Niantic / The Pokémon Company January 10: Swirlix, 2x Stardust for catching Pokémon; Shiny is available. Niantic / The Pokémon Company January 17: Seedot, 2x XP for catching Pokémon; Shiny is available. Niantic / The Pokémon Company January 24: Tynamo, 2x Catch Candy; Shiny is not yet available. Niantic / The Pokémon Company January 31: Blitzle, 2x Candy for transferring Pokémon; Shiny is available.

Spotlight Hours are a great way to catch and evolve a specific Pokémon to fill out your Pokédex or beef up your battle team for raids and Go Battle League. They are also a fantastic opportunity to get rid of a surplus of monsters from an event or reap saved up rewards from Field Research tasks thanks to their various bonuses.

If you’re not playing Pokémon Go regularly, these weekly events allow you to use your game time in a very efficient manner.