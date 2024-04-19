Pokemon Go Sustainability Week promises more buddy bonuses
Pokemon Go’s Sustainability Week, the mobile game’s Earth Day celebration, is just around the corner, with plenty of chances to earn some sweet extra bonuses. Pokemon Go Sustainability Week begins April 22, 2024, at 10 a.m. local time and runs through April 26, 2024, at 8 p.m. local time, and the event bonus is all about your buddies.
During Sustainability Week, Buddy Pokemon have a higher chance of bringing you presents and souvenirs, and they’ll spend more time on the map after you feed them berries or poffins. The distance required to reach a new buddy heart rank is halved while the event runs as well.
If you’re after new Pokemon, you’ll have a better chance of running into:
- Combee
- Drilbur
- Trubbish
- Foongus
- Binacle
All of these have a chance of being shiny. They might not be on our list of Pokemon Go's best Pokemon, but they're still nice to have around.
Combee, Drilbur, Trubbish, and Binacle will also turn up during the event’s field research tasks, and you stumble on a Foongus as well, though it’s rarer in field research than it is in the wild. Niantic is also running event-themed PokeStop showcases, where you have a chance of finding nature-themed Pokemon.
Finally is a new collection challenge, which rewards you with bonus Stardust and XP, especially handy if you’re stocking up on Pokemon during the event.