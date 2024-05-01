Stellar Blade: where to find Fantastic Bait
All the best games contain a fishing mini-game and Stellar Blade is no different. In fact, Stellar Blade’s fishing mini-game is one of the most in-depth and complex in gaming, and many players are confused as to what they have to do to get the Fantastic Bait and catch the Jumbo fish. If you want to know how to grab your Jumbo fish, read our guide to find out.
How to unlock fishing in Stellar Blade
Before you can find the Fantastic Bait you will need to unlock the fishing rod, and then complete four other fishing-related side quests. You will need to catch the Porcupinefish from the Oasis, the Channel Catfish from Xion, the Halibut in Eidos 7, and open the chest for Fishing Research in the Wastelands.
For further information on how to complete these four quests, you can check out our full Stellar Blade fishing side quest guide.
How to find the location of the Fantastic Bait in Stellar Blade
Before you are given the location of the Fantastic Bait and the passcode to open the chest you need to complete a number of tasks. The first is that you need to have caught at least 20 different kinds of fish. This means you need to catch all of the small, medium and large fish available. These fish and where to find them can also be found in our fishing guide.
Once you have all 20 fish – you can check which ones you’re missing from the menu – you need to return to Clyde at the Oasis. Clyde will have a new dialogue option where you can ask him about the Fantastic Bait. Talk to him about this and return to Xion for the next part of the quest.
Speak to Roxanne, the information broker next to the bulletin board. She will now have a new piece of information for sale about the Fantastic Bait. Purchase the information, and you will be given a vague location where you can find the chest and, most importantly, the passcode you need to open it. You now have everything you need to claim the bait for yourself.
Where to find the Fantastic Bait in Stellar Blade
Roxanne’s information will inform you that the Fantastic Bait is in the Great Canyon in the Wastelands. More specifically it can be found in the flooded Plant in the south-east corner of the map. You will find the entrance behind a wired fence with ‘Road Closed’ signs in front of it.
Once you enter, dive into the lake and look for a hole under one of the structures. Enter here and follow the path through the twisting under here. The one thing to be careful of under here is the large bubbles that will float you back to the entrance. You can use the drone sensor to more quickly navigate through here and locate the crate.
You will not be able to unlock the crate unless you have purchased the information from Roxanne, even if you know the passcode. Once you have found the crate enter the passcode and you’ll be rewarded with the Fantastic Bait and the ability to catch Jumbo fish.