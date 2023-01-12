Every Resident Evil game, ranked from best to worst

The Resident Evil series has had a mixed history. Some of the games in this list are literally among the greatest games of all time, and some of the others are better left forgotten. Across the spin-offs, sub-series, and mainline games there are loads of (bio)hazardous adventures for you to shoot your way through on a variety of consoles. Narrowing down the best ones is a tall order, though.

Not every mainline Resident Evil game is made equally, and the same goes for the spin-offs. Some of these games are, simply, not worth playing, whether it’s a mainline numbered game or not. To narrow down this list we’ve excluded Japan and arcade exclusives, along with mobile game ports that are difficult to play in the modern day.

This is every Resident Evil game ever made, ranked from best to worst.