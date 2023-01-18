Steam Deck or Switch: Which is the right handheld for you?

The Steam Deck has a variety of models, with the cheapest having 64GB of storage for $399, and the more expensive models offering a faster solid-state drive and more storage, going up to 512GB for $649. The version you will want will depend on the kind of games you want to play. If you want to play the biggest open-world releases, you’ll have to go for a more expensive model. However, if you just want to play indies or smaller games, the cheapest model will suffice.

The Nintendo Switch is by far the more affordable option. If you plan to only play it portably, the Switch Lite is a great option and only costs $199. However, if you want to connect it to the TV that will add an extra $100, and the OLED model with its fancy screen costs $349. The Switch is far less technologically advanced than the Steam Deck, which accounts for the price difference. However, the fact that the most expensive Switch is cheaper than the cheapest Steam Deck will probably factor into your decision.