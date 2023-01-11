The best video game movies of all time

Video games haven’t had the best luck when it comes to big-screen adaptations, but the times are changing. More video game movies are being made than ever before, and believe it or not, some of them are quite good.

In this list we’re breaking down the ten best video game movies. These movies aren’t all five-star masterpieces, but they’re all at least good fun to watch once, and some have spawned entire movie franchises. Strap in and get ready for some weird and wonderful video game movie adaptations as you watch through our list of the ten best of all time.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Everyone had doubts that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie would be good, especially after an initial trailer that sparked an online backlash so vicious that Sonic was entirely redesigned. But against all odds, Sonic the Hedgehog’s live-action movie debut was actually great family fun. A blockbuster to change the landscape of video game movies? Not quite, but solid proof that these iconic game characters can work on the big screen.

Detective Pikachu (2019)

While Detective Pikachu isn’t an adaptation of the conventional Pokémon world that we see in the mainline games and anime movies, that made it a refreshing look at a beloved series. It's wort any Pokémon checking it out for the spectacle alone of all these 'mons fully realised in cutting-edge CG, regardless of what you think of the plot.

Detective Pikachu sees a wise-cracking Pikachu, voiced by Ryan Reynolds, bond with a young Justice Smith as they travel across a city filled with Pokémon while trying to locate his father. A modern family-friendly Summer classic.

Mortal Kombat (2021)

There are actually two Mortal Kombat movies that were made in the ‘90s, and they were considered to be shlocky but fun martial arts adventures. 2021’s reboot of the cinematic Mortal Kombat universe takes itself a bit more seriously, and has the action and effects to back that up. It’s still not a stone-cold classic, but Mortal Kombat is the kind of movie that gives you hope for the future of video game films.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

Despite grossing less than its predecessor, The Angry Birds Movie 2 is critically well-received and considered to be one of the best video game movie adaptations. It includes voice talent from the likes of Awkwafina and Peter Dinklage, and while it’s unlikely that we’ll see a third film, this is great fun to share with kids.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010)

It’s easy to forget about the live-action Prince of Persia adaptation, and despite being a decent summer blockbuster, this movie franchise was over before it started. Sequels were canceled and the planned franchise was over after just a single movie, but despite it all, it’s still a silly, fun blockbuster. It doesn’t have the personality of something like Pirates of the Caribbean, but it manages to have the same slick action setpieces.

Tomb Raider (2018)

2018’s Tomb Raider adaptation starring Alicia Vikander might not have broken box office records, but at the time of release it was rated as the best live-action video game movie on Rotten Tomatoes. That might not be the case anymore, but it proves that Tomb Raider is one of the key franchises that has opened up mainstream movie lovers to video game adaptations, and it remains a fun origin story that, to date, hasn’t seen a continuation, and likely won’t after MGM lost movie license rights in July 2022.

Dragon Quest: Your Story (2019)

Dragon Quest: Your Story is the most generic Dragon Quest tale possible, and that’s entirely purposeful. This cast of characters and variety of locations would fit in with pretty much any of the Dragon Quest RPGs, but the beautiful CGI visuals and familiar score really bring the world to life. It’s a solid adventure, with a fourth-wall-breaking finale that’ll stick in your mind after watching it.

Ace Attorney (2012)

The Ace Attorney series of games can be seriously goofy, and this Japanese live-action adaptation knows that camp works. It takes familiar characters and scenarios and throws them into a dark, futuristic version of the Ace Attorney world. It’s a weird choice but works well to illustrate the exacerbated reactions of the games. Phoenix Wright bashes his fists on the desk and declares “Objection!” as holographic screens display the piece of evidence he’d like to hold against the witness’ testimony. Seriously silly, but seriously fun.

Resident Evil (2002)

The Resident Evil movies – all six of them – are the definition of dumb fun. You could ask whether or not they’re good, or if they’re faithful to the games, and the answer to those questions is usually no, but that really doesn’t matter. Alice is the protagonist here, and her multi-movie rivalry against Albert Wesker is super silly, and filled with action that feels inspired by The Matrix, but never quite as good. Just as many skin-tight leather suits though.

Uncharted (2022)

The most recent movie on this list is also one of the biggest. This blockbuster starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as the franchise’s iconic Drake and Sully duo, this adventure has high-stakes action, stunts, and the same kind of mystery that the games evoke. While fans might feel a bit torn on how the movie turned out, it was a success, and it’s likely that we’ll see more Uncharted movies in the future.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

Despite falling into a few of the classic sequel traps, the second Sonic movie is just as much fun as the first. While Sonic's overly large cast of characters has become a burden for the game series, this film bringing in Tails and Knuckles was a welcome addition as those characters were adapted brilliantly to the big screen. It's promising for a potential third film, where a post-credits scene teased the debut of Shadow the Hedgehog