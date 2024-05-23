Wuthering Waves 1.0 banners: Jiyan and Yinlin debut
Wuthering Waves, the long-awaited open-world RPG from Kuro Games, has finally arrived and players are diving into its fantasy world to experience the thrilling combat and narrative. Being a free-to-play gacha game, Wuthering Waves allows players to spend tickets on banners in order to pull new characters and weapons to use in the game.
Like games such as Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, Wuthering Waves offers a standard banner that’s always going to be available as well as a limited banner with rotating characters – and both use their own type of ticket, which can be purchased in-game by investing the premium currency called Astrites.
The standard banner tickets in Wuthering Waves are called Lustrous Tides, while the tickets for the limited banner are called Radiant Tides.
When you first start playing Wuthering Waves, you’ll find a special banner waiting for you, the Novice Convene Deal. It will allow you to make up to 50 pulls at a 20% discount (in effect saving you ten tickets), guaranteeing you a character of 5-Star rarity within those pulls – a nice deal to get you started. Additionally, once the Novice Convene Deal has closed, the Beginner’s Choice Convene banner unlocks, which will provide you with a 5-Star character of your choice. This means you’ll be able to obtain two 5-Star characters pretty early on in the game.
Find out everything you need to know about the Wuthering Waves 1.0 banners below.
Wuthering Waves 1.0 banners: Phase 1
The limited banner will only be available for a set duration during Wuthering Waves 1.0, so you need to pull the character you want inside of that time limit. If a character on the limited banner is not to your liking, it’s always best to save your tickets – new Resonators will arrive regularly.
In version 1.0, the limited banner will contain the following characters from May 22 to June 12, 2024:
- Jiyan (Aero, Broadblade, 5-Star), Danjin (Havoc, Sword, 4-Star), Chixia (Fusion, Pistol, 4-Star), and Mortefi (Fusion, Pistol, 4-Star)
- Verdant Summit (Broadblade, 5-Star), Augment (Rectifier, 4-Star), Hollow Mirage (Gauntlets, 4-Star), and Dauntless Evernight (Broadblade, 4-Star)
Jiyan
Jiyan, leader of the Midnight Rangers, is a powerful damage dealer with the ability to conjure a mighty Qingloong to aid him in battle, thus becoming a near irresistible force on the battlefield.
Danjin
Danjin, driven by a thirst for revenge and justice, is a damage dealer who hunts down bandits and thieves across the land.
Chixia
Chixia is another damage dealer and serves as a Patroller in Jinzhou. A positive and jubilant figure, she’s always ready to help and rise up to a challenge.
Mortefi
Mortefi is a hybrid between damage dealer and support, preparing the battlefield for the team’s Main DPS.
Wuthering Waves 1.0 banners: Phase 2
Phase 2, which runs from June 12 to July 3, 2024, provides the following characters:
- Yinlin (Electro, Rectifier, 5-Star), Taoqi (Havoc, Broadblade, 4-Star), Aalto (Aero, Pistol, 4-Star), and Yuanwu (Electro, Gauntlet, 4-Star)
- Stringmaster (Rectifier, 5-Star), Lunar Cutter (Sword, 4-Star), Cadenza (Pistol, 4-Star), and Jinzhou Keeper (Rectifier, 4-Star)
Yinlin
Yinlin has been suspended from the Public Security Bureau, though that doesn’t put an end to the damage dealer’s hunt after criminals – she merely has to be a bit more careful about it.
Taoqi
Taoqi works at the Ministry of Development, though her laid-back attitude isn’t exactly marking her out to be a bureaucrat. She’s a dependable shielder and healer.
Aalto
Aalto is a mysterious information broker who can get any piece of knowledge, provided the price is right. He’s a ranged hybrid character.
Yuanwu
Yuanwu is another hybrid character. Though he may look like a rough type, he’s a cordial man and well respected by the community.
Wuthering Waves 1.0 standard banner
The Permanent Convene will offer the same range of characters as the Novice and Beginner’s Choice Convenes. It may be updated with additional characters throughout the game’s lifetime, but in version 1.0 it will contain the following Resonators:
- Calcharo (Electro, Broadblade, 5-Star), Encore (Fusion, Rectifier, 5-Star), Jianxin (Aero, Gauntlets, 5-Star), Lingyang (Glacio, Gauntlets, 5-Star), Verina (Spectro, Rectifier, 5-Star)
- Danjin (Havoc, Sword, 4-Star), Chixia (Fusion, Pistol, 4-Star), Mortefi (Fusion, Pistol, 4-Star), Taoqi (Havoc, Broadblade, 4-Star), Aalto (Aero, Pistol, 4-Star), Yuanwu (Electro, Gauntlet, 4-Star), Yanyang (Aero, Sword, 4-Star), Sanhua (Glacio, Sword, 4-Star), Baizhi (Glacio, Rectifier, 4-Star)
Make sure to claim all of your Wuthering Waves launch rewards to get as many pulls as possible.