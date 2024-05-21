Video Games

Wuthering Waves: All launch rewards and how to get them

Here’s how to take advantage of Wuthering Waves’ honeymoon phase

If you’re going to get into a gacha game like Wuthering Waves, its launch period is the best time to do it – the developers are usually quite generous in their efforts to hook players and reel them into the game for the long haul. Naturally, Kuro Games has prepared a packed program of launch rewards for Wuthering Waves, its open-world RPG for PC, iOS, and Android, to motivate users to stick with their adventure.

Table of Contents

  1. Wuthering Waves: Guaranteed 5-Star Resonators
  2. Wuthering Waves: Guaranteed 5-Star weapon
  3. Wuthering Waves: Free 4-Star Resonators
  4. Wuthering Waves: Other launch rewards

Here are all Wuthering Waves launch rewards and how to get them.

Wuthering Waves: Guaranteed 5-Star Resonators

Resonators are what Wuthering Waves calls its characters and like in many other gacha games these come in two different rarities: 5-Star and 4-Star. Obviously, 5-Star characters are the more powerful and rare ones. 

Here’s the good news: Wuthering Waves guarantees you two 5-Star characters early on. You’ll receive one from the Novice Convene – the game’s starter banner. This banner will be available for your first 50 pulls (though these come at a 20% discount, so in effect you’ll just need to pay 40 Lustrous Tides, which are the tickets for the standard banner) and will guarantee you one random 5-Star character from the standard banner’s roster.

A second 5-Star character will be available from the Beginner’s Choice Convene, which unlocks after you’ve pulled a 5-Star character from the Novice Convene. After investing some tickets into this banner, you’ll gain access to a 5-Star Resonator selector, which will allow you to specifically choose the 5-Star character from the standard banner’s roster that you want – a nice gesture!

Unless you have two favorites you absolutely don’t want to miss out on, we’d recommend you to have Verina available to yourself at the end of this process – she’s basically the equal to Bronya in Honkai: Star Rail 1.0 as the indisputably best support character at this point in the game.

Wuthering Waves Verina artwork.
Verina is an excellent character to pick up with your 5-Star selector. / Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves: Guaranteed 5-Star weapon

The Awakening Journey event for new players will guarantee you a free 5-Star weapon of your choice once you’ve reached a certain Union Level – that’ll happen automatically as you play. In addition to a 5-Star weapon selector you’ll receive 50 Lustrous Tides, 1,600 Astrites, and six Crystal Solvents by upgrading your Union Level.

Wuthering Waves: Free 4-Star Resonators

That’s not everything Wuthering Waves has to offer to celebrate its launch. You can gain two free 4-Star characters for your roster. Sanhua, a sword-wielding Glacio Resonator, will join you during the game’s first login event – consecutively sign into the game for a week to receive Sanhua and four Lustrous Tides as well as four Radiant Tides.

Wuthering Waves free 4-Star characters Sanhua and Yuanwu.
Sanhua and Yuanwu can be obtained for free. / Kuro Games

A second 4-Star character is up for grabs in the opening stage of the game’s endgame mode – the Tower of Adversity. Completing the Stable Zone challenge will net you a free copy of Yuanwu, a gauntlet-using Electro Resonator.

Wuthering Waves: Other launch rewards

Rounding out the launch rewards for Wuthering Waves are various gifts that will land in your in-game mail over the course of the first couple of days.

Pre-registration rewards

The pre-registration rewards players earned by surpassing all milestones the developer set will be available on May 23, 2024:

  • Lustrous Tide x20
  • Astrite x200
  • Sigil: En Route (cosmetic for your profile)
  • Advanced Resonance Potion x10
  • Shell Credit x80,000

The same goes for the reward given out for cracking the social media follower milestone:

  • 4-Star weapon selector

Developer gifts

Kuro Games will send out two waves of gifts, bringing you additional pulls:

  • May 24, 2024: Lustrous Tide x10
  • May 25, 2024: Radiant Tide x10

Lustrous Tides are what you need for the starter and standard banners, while Radiant Tides are used to pull on the game’s time-limited banners.

Check out the Wuthering Waves preload and release times in order to get ready for launch.

