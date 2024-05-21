Wuthering Waves: All launch rewards and how to get them
If you’re going to get into a gacha game like Wuthering Waves, its launch period is the best time to do it – the developers are usually quite generous in their efforts to hook players and reel them into the game for the long haul. Naturally, Kuro Games has prepared a packed program of launch rewards for Wuthering Waves, its open-world RPG for PC, iOS, and Android, to motivate users to stick with their adventure.
Table of Contents
Here are all Wuthering Waves launch rewards and how to get them.
Wuthering Waves: Guaranteed 5-Star Resonators
Resonators are what Wuthering Waves calls its characters and like in many other gacha games these come in two different rarities: 5-Star and 4-Star. Obviously, 5-Star characters are the more powerful and rare ones.
Here’s the good news: Wuthering Waves guarantees you two 5-Star characters early on. You’ll receive one from the Novice Convene – the game’s starter banner. This banner will be available for your first 50 pulls (though these come at a 20% discount, so in effect you’ll just need to pay 40 Lustrous Tides, which are the tickets for the standard banner) and will guarantee you one random 5-Star character from the standard banner’s roster.
A second 5-Star character will be available from the Beginner’s Choice Convene, which unlocks after you’ve pulled a 5-Star character from the Novice Convene. After investing some tickets into this banner, you’ll gain access to a 5-Star Resonator selector, which will allow you to specifically choose the 5-Star character from the standard banner’s roster that you want – a nice gesture!
Unless you have two favorites you absolutely don’t want to miss out on, we’d recommend you to have Verina available to yourself at the end of this process – she’s basically the equal to Bronya in Honkai: Star Rail 1.0 as the indisputably best support character at this point in the game.
Wuthering Waves: Guaranteed 5-Star weapon
The Awakening Journey event for new players will guarantee you a free 5-Star weapon of your choice once you’ve reached a certain Union Level – that’ll happen automatically as you play. In addition to a 5-Star weapon selector you’ll receive 50 Lustrous Tides, 1,600 Astrites, and six Crystal Solvents by upgrading your Union Level.
Wuthering Waves: Free 4-Star Resonators
That’s not everything Wuthering Waves has to offer to celebrate its launch. You can gain two free 4-Star characters for your roster. Sanhua, a sword-wielding Glacio Resonator, will join you during the game’s first login event – consecutively sign into the game for a week to receive Sanhua and four Lustrous Tides as well as four Radiant Tides.
A second 4-Star character is up for grabs in the opening stage of the game’s endgame mode – the Tower of Adversity. Completing the Stable Zone challenge will net you a free copy of Yuanwu, a gauntlet-using Electro Resonator.
Wuthering Waves: Other launch rewards
Rounding out the launch rewards for Wuthering Waves are various gifts that will land in your in-game mail over the course of the first couple of days.
Pre-registration rewards
The pre-registration rewards players earned by surpassing all milestones the developer set will be available on May 23, 2024:
- Lustrous Tide x20
- Astrite x200
- Sigil: En Route (cosmetic for your profile)
- Advanced Resonance Potion x10
- Shell Credit x80,000
The same goes for the reward given out for cracking the social media follower milestone:
- 4-Star weapon selector
Developer gifts
Kuro Games will send out two waves of gifts, bringing you additional pulls:
- May 24, 2024: Lustrous Tide x10
- May 25, 2024: Radiant Tide x10
Lustrous Tides are what you need for the starter and standard banners, while Radiant Tides are used to pull on the game’s time-limited banners.
