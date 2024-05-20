Wuthering Waves: release times and preload
We don't have to wait long to get our hands on Wuthering Waves. Developer Kuro Games revealed various details about the upcoming free-to-play JRPG on its reveal livestream, including when you can preload the game.
To celebrate the game's imminent launch, Kuro games also released its official release trailer, called Waking of a World. The trailer's song is composed by Will Stetson, with lyrics from YouTuber Yayari. The trailer teases many of the game's locations and characters in a montage.
Kuro Games also revealed that Wuthering Waves will be coming to the Mac app store soon. No release date was announced, but the developer promises that updates will be provided soon. With that out of the way, let's get to the real meat of the announcment.
Wuthering Waves preload times
You can start to pre-download Wuthering Waves across all platforms starting May 21. Here is the exact time when you can do so:
- May 21, 3am PT
- May 21, 5am CT
- May 21, 6am ET
- May 21, 11am BST
- May 21, 12pm CET
- May 21, 3:30pm IST
- May 21, 7pm JST
- May 21, 8pm AEST
- May 21, 10pm NZST
Wuthering Waves release times
Once you've download the game, it's only a matter of hours before it unlocks. As for when exactly that will be, check out Wuthering Waves' official release times:
- May 22, 7pm PT
- May 22, 5am CT
- May 22, 10pm ET
- May 23, 3am BST
- May 23, 4am CET
- May 23, 7:30am IST
- May 23, 11am JST
- May 23, 12pm AEST
- May 23, 2pm NZST
Wuthering Waves releases on May 22, 2024, on PC (Epic Games Store), Android, and iOS devices. You can join over 32 million players in pre-registering for the game on its official website.