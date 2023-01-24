Watch the 2023 Xbox Developer Direct right here

The 2023 Xbox Developer Direct is on the horizon, where we’re promising to see a bunch of brand new games coming this year from the various Xbox studios. In an official post on the Xbox blog, we can see that we’ll be getting some brand new information on games like The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.

Starfield is another exciting upcoming game, but it will be getting a standalone stream to properly showcase everything in the near future.

While we’re not sure if there will be any surprises, it’s still an exciting time to be an Xbox owner or an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

For everything you need to know about when you can watch the Xbox Developer Direct 2023, just look through our instructions below.

When to watch the Xbox Developer Direct

Redfall is just one of the games we expect to see at the Xbox Developer Direct 2023.

The 2023 Xbox Developer Direct will be airing on January 25 at 12pm PT. This is, of course, a global time for the livestream. Check through our breakdown below to find out when to watch the Xbox Developer Direct in your time zone.

January 25

PT: 12pm

ET: 3pm

GMT: 8pm

CET: 9pm

January 26

IST: 1:30am

CST: 4am

JST: 5am

AEDT: 7am

NZDT: 9am

Where to watch the Xbox Developer Direct

As usual, you’ll be able to watch the Xbox Developer Direct on YouTube and Twitch, via either the Xbox or Bethesda channels, depending on your preference – just click through to the streams via our link below, or take a look at our livestream embed above. Quick tip: YouTube viewers can use the x2 speed function to skip to the latest point in the stream.

Xbox:

Bethesda: