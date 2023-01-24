Skip to main content
When to watch Xbox Developer Direct 2023 – watch it here

When to watch Xbox Developer Direct 2023 – watch it here

Watch the 2023 Xbox Developer Direct right here
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Watch the 2023 Xbox Developer Direct right here

The 2023 Xbox Developer Direct is on the horizon, where we’re promising to see a bunch of brand new games coming this year from the various Xbox studios. In an official post on the Xbox blog, we can see that we’ll be getting some brand new information on games like The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.

Starfield is another exciting upcoming game, but it will be getting a standalone stream to properly showcase everything in the near future.

While we’re not sure if there will be any surprises, it’s still an exciting time to be an Xbox owner or an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

For everything you need to know about when you can watch the Xbox Developer Direct 2023, just look through our instructions below.

When to watch the Xbox Developer Direct

Redfall is just one of the games we expect to see at the Xbox Developer Direct 2023.

Redfall is just one of the games we expect to see at the Xbox Developer Direct 2023.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 2023 Xbox Developer Direct will be airing on January 25 at 12pm PT. This is, of course, a global time for the livestream. Check through our breakdown below to find out when to watch the Xbox Developer Direct in your time zone.

January 25

  • PT: 12pm
  • ET: 3pm
  • GMT: 8pm
  • CET: 9pm

January 26

  • IST: 1:30am
  • CST: 4am
  • JST: 5am
  • AEDT: 7am
  • NZDT: 9am

Where to watch the Xbox Developer Direct

As usual, you’ll be able to watch the Xbox Developer Direct on YouTube and Twitch, via either the Xbox or Bethesda channels, depending on your preference – just click through to the streams via our link below, or take a look at our livestream embed above. Quick tip: YouTube viewers can use the x2 speed function to skip to the latest point in the stream.

Xbox:

Bethesda:

xbox developer direct glhf
Guides

Watch the 2023 Xbox Developer Direct right here

By Dave Aubrey
White Xbox logo on green background.
News

Xbox seeks to reduce climate change impact with new settings

By Marco Wutz
Fortnite fighting alongside the Falcon Scout to capture a point
Guides

Get your throwing arm ready for this week's Fortnite challenges

By Ryan Woodrow
Football players in Madden NFL.
News

Madden NFL 23 players who lost save files get 50% off Madden NFL 24

By Marco Wutz
fire emblem engage nintendo switch glhf (6)
Guides

Every chapter in Fire Emblem: Engage

By Dave Aubrey
A F-16 Fighting Falcon in the video game War Thunder.
News

War Thunder leaks are hilarious, but not a security risk

By Marco Wutz
pokemon-best-starters[1]
Guides

The ten best starter Pokémon ever – which did you choose?

By Dave Aubrey and Ryan Woodrow
Pokemon_Scarlet_Violet_Screenshot_16[1]
Guides

Every Pokémon game ranked from best to worst

By Dave Aubrey and Ryan Woodrow