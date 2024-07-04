PSA: You can get free Battery Charge every day in Zenless Zone Zero
We all have that one drink giving us much-needed energy in the morning – for some it’s a cup of tea, for others a glass of fresh orange juice, and for lots of us it's a hot cup of coffee in one of its many, many forms. The people of New Eridu, evidently, have a love for coffee as well and clever Zenless Zone Zero players will be able to take great advantage of that.
One of the limiting factors of progression in HoYoverse’s gacha games is their energy resource: Resin in Genshin Impact, Trailblaze Power in Honkai: Star Rail, and Battery Charge in Zenless Zone Zero. You need to use this resource to farm promotion materials for characters, upgrade materials for skills, and pieces of equipment. Once depleted, it takes 24 hours for your reserves to replenish.
One of the money makers for HoYoverse is the sale of items that can immediately replenish that energy resource, which allows players to improve their characters at a quicker rate.
However, Zenless Zone Zero offers players the opportunity to recover some of that valuable Battery Charge for free – every single day. How? Well, it comes back to that cup of coffee.
Sixth Street and Lumina Square, two of the accessible districts of New Eridu, contain a coffee shop, where you can buy a selection of hot caffeinated beverages with different effects – what they have in common, though, is the ability to provide you with 60 Battery Charge.
You don’t even need to deplete Battery Charge first – if you drink your daily coffee while already at your maximum limit, the fresh energy will simply be added and you’ll exceed the regular limit. This means that even if you can’t spend your Battery Charge while logging in every day, you should still visit Coff and get yourself a drink there, as this will build up a reserve of Battery Charge you can spend on stuff like farming Drive Discs once you’ve got the time to do so.
While spending Battery Charge every day is the best way to improve your account in Zenless Zone Zero, enjoying a good cup of coffee isn't far behind.